After losing 2 parks during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mexican company Kidzania already draws its plan to continue growing in the world, not only with the opening of 10 new branches, including in New York; but through the purchase of 4 of the franchises and a new concept for small towns focused on education.

The president of the chain, Xavier López Ancona, tells Forbes Mexico that 19 difficult months passed, Since when the pandemic began, they had 29 parks in 25 countries, they closed the complexes located in Thailand and Manila, Philippines; however, they begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, with the opening of a new one and growth in capacity of 10%.

“I think the future looks very good, for many reasons, one: right now that we get out of the pandemic obviously there is going to be a consumer much more eager to return to physical experiences, to see people. Two: they will have a better product, we have been remodeling and improving our product ”.

In addition, the businessman explained that he will have less competition going forward, because many of its competitors in Mexico and elsewhere in one have closed or they have gotten smaller.

Xavier López Ancona indicates in an interview that as part of its growth plan, at this moment 4 new parks are about to opens, one in Fukuoka, Japan, which opens the following year, while by 2023 another one would open in Vietnam in the city of Hanoi, as well as Hong Kong and Chicago in the American union.

“Right now we have these four under construction and we have another six that we are already looking for a location, everything was delayed a little with the pandemic, but we are in countries like Canada, France, Johannesburg in South Africa, we are in different stages of development, we continue to grow We are pleased to be a growing Mexican company ”, he assures.

In this sense, he specified that These 6 complexes would open between 2023 and 2024; in addition, highlights that the United States continues to be a very attractive market, where they have already opened in Dallas, Chicago and have just finished designing and starting to build New York.

“We will not be in Manhattan, it is more complicated by the space, exactly by the investment in the rent, It is very expensive to build there and operate because of the labor cost within Manhattan, we are in New Jersey, in a new project called American Dream that is opening that is going to be the second largest shopping center in the United States ”.

At the same time, the company will seek to follow the growth path of other companies such as McDonald’s, with the purchase of 4 franchises around the world, of which they have started with the park in London, but will continue with 2 more in the American continent, as well as 1 that is in Asia.

López Ancona says that this change in model will be positive for the company, given that with a franchised scheme a percentage between 4 and 8% is received, but with acquisitions it will be 100% of income.

“In some cases we feel that we can operate better, due to the experience we have and we can improve their profitability. For us, because that is a very large growth, from 5% of sales to 100% of sales of what they sold and we can also make margins much more profitable, it sounds very logical to do this strategy ”.

In addition, the president of the chain announced that they are beginning to develop a concept to serve medium-sized and small cities, a subject more like an after school, educational, which is just emerging.

“The pandemic teaches you things, people and things as a company, as a company, the truth is having good alliances and good people around you, family, friends, but it is very important that you have good allies, I am very grateful to the brands that are representing their companies here. industries that have remained with us ”.

