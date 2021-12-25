Because of her “positive” image before Baja Californians and her history, Lupita Jones, Miss Universe 1991, met the profile of one of the civil organizations most responsive to the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador: Yes for Mexico.

Lupita Jones is a candidate of the alliance Going for Mexico -formed by the PRI, PAN, PRD- for the governorship of Baja California, and Gustavo de Hoyos, who served four years as president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), was one of its biggest drivers.

It was he who was in charge of convincing the leaders of the political forces that the profile of “Miss TLC” was the ideal one to challenge Morena for the position.

For some time the name of the businessman hovered in the political leadership of the state to compete for the governorship of Baja California.

However, De Hoyos was categorical in rejecting the fact that in the past and in the present he was on his mind to hold public office.

The lawyer also assured that his vocation is citizen activism and that is where he will continue to work.

“I have been consistent, I have said it for a long time, that I was not going to be a candidate for governor and I was not. I said that I was not going to be a candidate for the Congress of the Union and I was not. I have not been a candidate for any popularly elected position, I am not interested, that is my decision today, “said De Hoyos in an interview with Forbes Mexico.

According to the businessman, who is one of the most visible figures, together with Claudio X. González, of the organization Yes for Mexico, Lupita Jones is the ideal citizen candidate that political parties should look to to occupy popularly elected positions.

Despite the fact that there have been claims from the members of the PRI, PAN and PRD to exclude them from the elective process, De Hoyos defended Jones’s nomination considering that his career, without blemish in politics, could be a spearhead to guide the state towards a change.

“It surprises me that when a candidate who does not come from the militancy is nominated, it is pointed out that it is an imposition, the reality is that it is a person, it is the woman who has the highest name recognition in the entire state” , I consider.

As part of the alliance that Sí por México established with the PRI, PAN and PRD, it was the construction of citizen profiles that could serve the coalition parties and nominate them for various popularly elected positions.

Since before her election, Lupita Jones’ nomination has been criticized by activists and local political figures for her apparent lack of office and responsibilities that such a position would entail.

One of these cases is that of the former PAN deputy Eloisa Talavera who has criticized the PAN leadership for not looking back at the women who, in her opinion, are willing to lead the political agenda of the albiazul in the entity.

“For us it is an absolute lack of respect for our membership, for our commitment to the party. We can lead a project that is loyal to the militancy and loyal to the alliance, with capable women, professionally and politically prepared to carry out a position of this nature, “the PAN commented with local media.

For Talavera, Jones’ candidacy is an act that displaces the PAN members of Baja California and where it is intended to impose external candidates with the permission of “various organizations.”

Governor Jaime Bonilla has even attacked his candidacy by pointing out that it is not a beauty contest.

“Lupita Jones is not to blame. She is obviously a very beautiful woman, they want to exploit her beauty in a corrupt right-wing party, which wants to get hold of a person, who has a very good image, but to win a contest is not only to be beautiful, “said the governor in an interview.

According to De Hoyos, the candidacy of Lupita Jones came out on the recommendation of the citizen movement and finally accepted by the parties who weighed her achievements and the level of acceptance among Baja Californians.

“Yes for Mexico He was working and continues to work with the collation; We were a catalyst for that and among the many things we have talked to the parties is helping them find citizen profiles. The case of Lupita is one of them but it is not the only one, there are more cases where we have encouraged citizens to participate ”, commented the businessman.

The former leader of the Employers ‘Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) considered that Jones’ nomination has been a success, since the intention to vote has been increasing since its registration.

According to the most recent survey on voting intention in Baja California released by The financial, Marina del Pilar Ávila, from the Morena, PT and Green Party alliance, has 46% of the preferences, followed by Lupita Jones, from the Va por Baja California coalition, who has 33%.

On whether the candidacy of Lupita Jones is part of an experiment by the Yes for Mexico movement towards the federal elections of 2024, De Hoyos indicated that the future of the organization will be redefined once the results of the June elections are obtained. next.

“Once the election is over, visualizing the results we have, we are going to redefine the future of this movement,” he said.

* This note was originally published on April 15, 2021.

