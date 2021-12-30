The cancellation of the auctions of the wholesale electricity market in Mexico by the current federal government not only left investments with projects in suspense, it has also generated a disbursement by the government for idle computer equipment which was installed in the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace).

There are 44 computers that were found packed without use and that they were paid to be used in the electricity auctions; by them 623,276 pesos have been allocated between January 2020 to June 2021.

According to the observations of an audit by Cenace’s Internal Control Body this year, reviewed by Forbes Mexico, the equipment was installed in the Central Regional Control Management.

“The PC equipment was installed in this department for use in the auctions of the wholesale electricity market.However, said activity was canceled by the federal government and the teams were kept in safekeeping ”, said Erasmo Jonathan Rosas, head of the teams at Cenace.

In the results of the inspection of the Internal Control Body of Cenace, it is noted that the Central Regional Control Management, where the teams were located at the time of the physical inspection, neither it nor the contract administrator provided documentary evidence of the delivery and receipt of the the computers.

Neither the use to which they were destined and the one that was actually given to them, less clearly identifies the periods of time in which they were used for the purpose originally required, so it is presumed that payments were made to suppliers for the 44 computers by idle computer equipment.

These are Lenovo desktop computers, ThinkCentre M910T model.

Contract

The equipment provided is the product of the contract that Cenace awarded in 2017 to the company Interconecta, SA de CV in joint participation with Constructora de Obra Publica, SA de CV for a minimum amount of 153.9 million pesos and up to a maximum of 2016.6 million.

In 2018, Cenace’s own Internal Control Body noted inconsistencies: the joint supplier participation agreement was not provided, the obligations of each of the awarded companies were not detailed, the terms in which the companies were not stipulated in the contract They are obliged to respond for hidden defects or defects and it was determined that they did not have the capacity to perform the services.

That same year, a modifying agreement was signed in which the part of the obligations and responsibility for hidden defects was resolved, taking into account the corrective recommendation of the Internal Control Body and in 2019, the companies demonstrated that they had the possibility of complying with the services .

“The providers Interconecta, SA de CV and Constructora de Obra Pública, SA de CV, entered into service provision contracts with the companies Leader In Services GA, S. de RL de CV and Innovación y Liderazgo, S. de RL de CV, respectively, in which it is indicated that the contracted works will be carried out in the place or address indicated by the administered service providers, as well as to assign qualified personnel to develop the required services ”, is indicated in a Clarification Report to the observations of the Internal Control Body.

The end of auctions

As part of the energy reform of Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration, the government launched long-term power auctions; These allowed companies —suppliers and users— to enter into contracts to meet their needs for power, electricity and clean energy certificates (CEL) at competitive prices.

These auctions were also aimed at promoting renewable and clean energy projects; in the past administration, three which meant an increase of 7,600 megawatts to Mexico’s generation capacity, mainly solar and wind, as well as an investment of 8,984 million dollars.

On March 15, 2018, the last year of the Peña Nieto government, the government published the call for a fourth auction and in August of that year Cenace received requests for prequalification of sales offers and it was planned to give the ruling in December. .

But In February 2019, with Andrés Manuel López Obrador in power, Cenace announced the cancellation of these processes in order to put them in review and until now they remain suspended. The current administration’s energy policy is for the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to predominate in power generation.

Meanwhile, Mexico becomes less a less favorable destination for privately generated renewables. The latest report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) noted that the cancellation of the auctions in 2018, the policies proposed to change the dispatch criteria in 2019, the uncertainty about the new proposed electricity market rules, as well as regulations in 2020 and 2021 have reduced investor confidence.

Although renewable energies, especially solar, will continue to have an expansion in Mexico, it will be less than expected, the report foresees.

Renewable capacity in Latin America is expected to increase by 34%, or 96 gigawatts during 2021-2026, of which only 9.5 will be in Mexico, as the largest market will remain in Brazil.

* This note was originally published on December 8, 2021.

