Businessman Costa Rican Alfredo José Urcuyo Fernández will collect 18,313 million of pesos for the administration services of the operations and banking transactions of credit or debit cards of the Wellbeing Bank, a banking institution created by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Outsourced services for bankarization and financial inclusion of development bank users run to charge of Bahud Processing México, a company created in 2018 by Urcuyo Fernández and the Mexican company Global Recash, according to the contract directly awarded by Banco del Bienestar, in charge of Diana Álvarez Maury.

The subcontracting of services assigned to Urcuyo Fernández, owner of the homonymous Panamanian company Global Recash, will be valid for 39 months, began to run from the first minute of October 11, 2021 and will last until the last day of 2024.

According to the documentation held by Forbes Mexico, the contracting of outsourcing for banking operations occurs 15 months after the Banco del Bienestar declared that it did not have enough money or financial resources to acquire 8 ATMs from the Vivcolmex company.

“As of July 29, 2020, Banco del Bienestar does not have its own resources to face this contract, since it is currently focused on complying with its expansion plan and construction of 2,704 bank branches,” says the Justification of Early Termination of the Contract signed between the social banking institution and Vivcolmex.

“The service for which Vivcolmex was hired was not provided because the Banco del Bienestar did not formalize or receive resources from the Ministry of Welfare,” says the report signed by Raymundo Eugenio Peralta Herrera, Deputy General Director of Technology and Operation of the financial institution.

The document argues that continuing with the service contracted for 10 million pesos with the Vivcolmex company would have affected the functions of the Banco del Bienestar. That was one of the first actions carried out by Diana Álvarez Maury, who on June 22, 2020 replaced Rabindranath Salazar.

Behind the contract delivered to the Costa Rican businessman is Alfredo Orellana Moyao, advisor to the General Directorate of Banco del Bienestar.

Diana Álvarez Maury’s advisor studied a law degree at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM) and entered public service in 2003, at the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

Orellana Moyao worked in the Secretariat of Social Development (Sedesol), in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and was coordinator of advisers in the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), the National Agency for Industrial Safety and Protection of the Environment Environment of the Hydrocarbons Sector.

As head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes (Fepade), he assumed office on December 15, 2012, which is why he had the Monex case in his hands for alleged irregular financing of the presidential campaign of Enrique Peña Nieto.

However, he submitted his resignation a year and seven months later. On the subject, opposition legislators assured that his untimely resignation as head of the Prosecutor’s Office had the purpose of shelving the investigations.

His gross monthly perception within the Banco del Bienestar, as well as the information on his hiring is not public, as he was hired through outsourcing.

The Wellbeing Bank did not go through the public bidding procedure in the delivery of the contract by direct assignment to Bahud Processing México, since it argued the causes of article 41, section I, of the Procurement Law

Such article says that direct awarding is allowed when “there are no alternative goods or services or technically reasonable substitutes, or that there is only one possible bidder in the market, or it is a person who has the exclusive ownership or licensing of patents, copyrights, or other exclusive rights, or because they are works of art ”.

Initially, it was established in the National Development Plan that direct awards would be strictly prohibited. However, a study by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (Imco) shows that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador spends one out of every two pesos on direct awards or competitions with restricted invitation.

The agency points out that there is a risk in these schemes that are frequently used by corruption networks, since it is easier to grant contracts directly to companies with which officials were able to reach prior agreements.

Global Recash, a company created in 2016 in Mexico by Jaime Deschamps González and Alfredo José Urcuyo Fernández, was directly awarded by Banco del Bienestar a contract for the evaluation and elaboration of the operational model for adaptation and communication with transactional processors and authorizers. The service assigned to another company of the Costa Rican businessman was for 5 million 939,999 pesos, VAT included.

In 2021, the Banco del Bienestar has formalized 63 contracts, 33 of them by direct award, 15 by public tender and 10 through restricted invitations. The rest are contracts between public entities.

* This note was originally published on December 6, 2021.

