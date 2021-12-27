“In order not to be mistaken, we are launching missiles everywhere,” says the CEO of Banorte, Marcos Ramírez Miguel, so they want to take advantage of the boom in the digital world and among their plans is the creation of a new bank, from scratch, whose main characteristic is that it will be Fintech type.

In an interview with Forbes Mexico within the framework of the 84th Banking Convention He says that although everyone tells them that perhaps Mexico is not prepared, that it is a slightly different country, there are other things to bank, where correspondents, ATMs, branches play, digital banking goes elsewhere.

“We are creating a new digital bank that will compete against these, that will come out with other rules, because It is a bank born from scratch, it is as if I told you that we are going to have a Fintech, so as not to be afraid of them, we are going to create the best in the market, we want to have it ourselves ”, he says.

Lee: Santander will invest 500 million dollars in 2021; ‘we are a cornerstone to get out of the pandemic’

Marcos Ramírez explains that within his strategy is to give Mexicans all the tools they need so that they decide the speed and where they want to go: traditional or digital banking; in addition to alliances, such as the one they have with Rappi.

“We want to be number one in digital banking by 2023 And in order not to make mistakes, we are going to be in all markets, to all parties and we are going to get very, very strong, so that speed is set by the technology that prevails in the market today and the final consumer, which is the Mexican, to Whatever he wants, there is no way we can go wrong and we do it like that ”.

Likewise, the banker states that it is to position Banorte as the first option and to be on page number 1 of people’s cell phones; reason why they will create the new bank, which brings together the best of both worlds,

“It is a bank that competes against Fintechs, it can be said that it will be a Fintech, and the advantage is that everyone criticizes that we are heavy, that we are bureaucrats, that they do not want us, but if they want us when they want to invest” .

For what the worlds seek to have the best, an institution that gives you security like Banorte, which is the inviolable safe and the speed of a Fintech that gives people what they want and is cheaper for them.

Do not miss: Fintech are allies of banking, not competition: Daniel Becker, new president of ABM

“To create this, another bank that has different rules of the game has to be created, that is more agile and that the client does not want to go to a branch, wants other kinds of things and is already willing to pay only those kinds of things, to that client we are going to focus and we are going to give him what he wants to satisfy him and compete with the Fintech companies ”, he clarifies.

Likewise, it highlights that Banorte wants to be the allies of the recovery of families and companies in the country and precisely at this time, after the impact on the economy generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

* This note was originally published on March 11, 2021.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico