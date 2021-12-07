The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) reported this afternoon that Adán Augusto López Hernández, head of the agency, and Santiago Creel, PAN deputy, began a conversation in order to reactivate dialogue with all the country’s political forces.

This was a request that the federal president made to the Secretary of the Interior, after the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies and head of the president of the PAN Political Commission came last week to request a dialogue with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to the PAN, in the face of the electricity, electoral and National Guard reforms, the approach and listening by the federal Executive are essential if it wants the support of the opposition to shore up its political project.

As part of the agreements released by the Government, the possibility of a meeting with National Action legislators, as well as their governors, will be opened.

“Both Segob’s head and the Blue and White leader agreed on

promote dialogue between the federal government and PAN to address issues of

national agenda such as electricity reform, the fight against corruption,

insecurity and the role of the Armed Forces, the economic crisis, among

others.

“Derived from the above, it was agreed to prepare the meeting of Segob with

legislators, leaders and governors of the PAN ”, indicated the federal agency.

Similarly, it was announced that meetings with the national leaders of the PRI and other political forces will be requested to give cause to their agendas and requests.

