EFE.- The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) asked the country’s soccer players on Thursday to make this sport a place without discrimination, amid the controversy over the “macho” comments by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti.

“The Ministry of the Interior, through the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), calls on all the people involved in the world of football so that this sport is a space for joint action against discrimination, since its impact and scope It represents a powerful opportunity to generate a change in society in favor of equality in Mexico ”, he indicated.

Segob launched the petition in a press release that was issued after the Brazilian naturalized Mexican, Ricardo Ferretti, coach of Juárez FC, made macho and homophobic comments at a press conference last Saturday.

“Are there old women (women)? No right? Fags? The first, who’s going to be the first fag? Pure males then, ”Ferretti told the media after Juárez’s 3-0 defeat against Tigres UANL on the last day of the Apertura.

In addition to the Ferretti case, Cruz Azul received a punishment from the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) for a match without fans in their next home match because their fans made the homophobic cry in León’s victory by 0-1 on the eleventh day of the Apertura at the Azteca stadium.

Also, the FMF was once again sanctioned by FIFA for this cry expressed by its followers in the World Cup qualifying duels of the Concacaf of the Mexican team last October at the Azteca stadium against Canada and Honduras.

FIFA imposed a fine of $ 108,860 on him and two closed-door matches that he could pay on January 30 against Costa Rica and on February 2 against Panama, in the following matches as a local for Mexico on the way to Qatar 2022.

Conapred and the FMF maintain an agreement signed in October 2019 that has as one of its objectives to end the homophobic cry and make football more inclusive.

“To prevent discrimination it is very important to incorporate and practice inclusive and non-sexist language; learn to communicate in such a way that speeches and words contribute to respect for diversity and its recognition ”, added Conapred this Thursday.

