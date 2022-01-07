After the controversy of microtransactions and loot boxes that video games have been dragging for years, now the electronic entertainment industry is heading towards the next controversy: the NFT. Some companies have already jumped on the ship of non-fungible tokens (Ubisoft), others have risen and fallen due to poor fan reception (GSC Game World, creators of STALKER 2) and others have shown interest (Square Enix). Now we have known that SEGA will renounce NFTs if users perceive them as “a simple gain of money”, as has been made clear in a recent question and answer session between the management of the company (via GamingBolt).

“As far as NFTs are concerned, we would like to try various experiments and we have already started many different studies and considerations, but nothing is decided at this time. There have been many announcements about this already abroad, but there are users showing negative reactions right now. We need to carefully evaluate many things, such as how can we mitigate negative elements, how much can we introduce this within the Japanese regulation, what will be accepted and what will not be accepted by users. We’ll consider it further later if this leads us to our mission to constantly create and forever captivate. But if it is perceived as a simple gain of money, I would like make the decision not to continue”SEGA commented.

Square Enix president bets on NFTs in 2022

The message that comes out of the Japanese company is that they are interested in the technology that NFTs offer, but they would be willing to give up on her if users did not perceive it positively, something that is happening every time a new company announces that they are going to immerse themselves in the world of blockchain. Phil SpencerFor his part, he already made it clear that he was not clear about the introduction of NFTs in video games due to their speculative nature.