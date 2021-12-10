The 2021 The Game Awards were held today and one of the great revelations was the following adventure of the blue hedgehog with Sonic Frontiers, the rumored new installment that would follow in the footsteps of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The first trailer confirms that this is correct and Sonic Frontiers is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

The first official trailer of Sonic frontiers showed us some of the locations of the game and has a slightly reminiscent of Zelda: BOTW. Although an exact release date was not revealed, Sonic Frontiers is expected to arrive in late 2022, assuming it is not delayed.

At the beginning of last month we reported on the sonic frontiers rumors, which stated that the new adventure of the blue hedgehog would follow in the footsteps of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This was the only thing that was known about the project, in addition to the fact that before it was called Sonic Frontiers the tentative name was Sonic rangers.

In the new trailer for Sonic frontiers we can see that Sonic runs until he reaches new lands, with green pastures that stretch to the horizon. The comparisons to The Legend of Zelda are no coincidence, as some shots appear to be a tribute to Breath of the Wild, like the one in the cover image.

Although Sonic Frontiers would last until the end of 2022 (in case you’re not late), SEGA plans to release it on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, so don’t expect an experience that fully harnesses the power of the next generation on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.