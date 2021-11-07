Sega has stated that it will study the possibility of investing close to $ 1 billion in its Super Game initiative, in other words the possibility of investing in its game development capacity in the coming years, including the possible acquisition of other game companies. . The Japanese publisher has committed to launching a new Super Game initiative this year, a medium and long-term strategy destined to create a “great world title” focused on the pillars of “globality”, “online”, “community” and “use of the IP”.

In the company’s annual report released this week, parent company SegaSammy said it would study the possibility of invest up to 100 billion yen ($ 882 million) in the next five years to achieve Super Game initiative. In addition, the company suggested that any future acquisitions would be considered based on how they can complement their current developers.

Sega could invest millions of dollars in its Super Game initiative

President and COO Yukio Sugino said that SEGA wants go beyond the limits of conventional games and take on the challenge of creating supergames that excite the gaming community, which is a network of diverse relationships. And he added that they project that the scale of investment in the development of their Super Game initiative will be considerable. They will have to incorporate new technologies and trends. To do this, they plan to invest from the perspective of project portfolio development and value chain underpinning.

Finally, Sugino stated that Sega intends to increase the number of collaborations with other companies. These comments come after Sega to announce strategic alliance with Microsoft, which will allow you to develop games using the Azure cloud platform. As Sega prepares its Super Game initiative, it will also launch a number of new projects over the next five years, including a new FPS title in a European study and the use of IP assets in remakes and remasters.