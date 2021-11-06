More than a year ago rumors had begun to emerge about a possible collaboration between Xbox and Sega, without there being any concrete indications about what this synergy would be about. However, it was a matter of time before an interesting match between the two companies was unexpectedly announced.

Through a press release, both the division headed by Phil Spencer and the production house of Sonic the Hedgehog, made public a strategic alliance to develop new entertainment experiences in the medium and long term, using their respective core capabilities.

Sega will be in charge of providing the know-how of its iconic franchises, while Microsoft will supply the robust service infrastructure Azure, which has servers all over the planet, whose storage layers allow storing all kinds of data, be it from business intelligence tools to video games and movies.

It is not the first time that these two companies have entered into a partnership. It should be remembered that at the time of Xbox original, Sega developed several exclusive titles for that platform such as: Crazy Taxi 3: High Roller, Gunvalkyrie, The House of the Dead III, Jet Set Radio Future, Panzer Dragoon Orta and ToeJam & Earl III: Mission to Earth.

For its part, Xbox 360 It also received exclusivities, among which were: Condemned, Dreamcast Collection, Full Auto, Rise of Nightmares and Universe at War: Earth Assault. An interesting aspect was that Sega served as a distributor of productions made by From Softwareincluding Otogi and Otogi 2, in addition to Chromehounds, for Xbox and Xbox 360, respectively.

Unfortunately, many of the referred games went unnoticed, and it is possible that the aforementioned collaboration opens the doors to bring them back through backward compatibility or their incorporation into Game pass in the next few months. Although this maneuver seems far from the central purpose of the strategic alliance, it would be relatively easy to implement and would generate additional benefits.

The metaverses the Microsoft CEO referred to, Satya nadella, will play a decisive role in the coming years and these virtual communities will not only be focused on universes such as Minecraft or Halo, but the collaboration with Sega will allow to expand new horizons and the results should be spectacular.

Twitter | Instagram | Twitch: @iamjosecelorio