The depths of the ocean are full of fascinating animals, that more than fish seem creatures taken from the novels of Jules Verne or science fiction comics. It is the case of transparent head fish (Macropinna microstoma), a fascinating animal very difficult to see that has just been observed by scientists from the Monterrey Bay Aquarium.

Have seen him 650 meters deep, in the underwater canyon of Monterrey, thanks to one of his remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). These are kind of drone submarines with which they make periodic dives in search of new fish for their facilities.

The transparent-headed fish has not been captured, as they do not have the necessary conditions to properly house such a little-known animal. But that does not make the meeting any less fascinating. In fact, according to they explained from the aquarium Twitter account, of the more than 5,600 times who have immersed themselves in the habitat of these creatures, only a total of nine have managed to see them. Of course, they are the most elusive. Who wants to search for unicorns knowing that these fish are real and that seeing them is almost as strange?

This is the transparent-headed fish

The transparent-headed fish was discovered in 1939 for Wilbert McLeod Chapman. However, it was not until 2004 that his first photos were preserved.

Some drawings were previously made. However, they were not realistic, since in order to be able to draw it it was necessary to remove it from the water and at that moment its transparent head was decomposing.

The fish was discovered in 1939, but the first surviving photos were taken in 2004

As a result of the first snapshots taken directly in their habitat, their curious appearance was discovered, in which they predominate an opaque body and a large, transparent, jelly-like head, filled with fluid.

Just above the mouth they have two black dots that look like eyes, but are actually their olfactory organs. That does not mean that it cannot see, for within its curious head it contains two greenish tubular eyes, whose pigments, it seems, allow them to filter the light that filters through the sea surface. But the eyes are not the only thing that can be seen through the dome that forms its head. The brain and nerve endings are also visible.

As for its size, it can measure up to about 15 centimeters in length, although some shorter ones have been seen, of no more than 4 centimeters.

Live in deep waters, between 600 and 800 meters, from the Bering Sea to Japan and Baja California. They are large figures, but they are not considered abyssal fish, since they do not reach 1,000 meters.

A very little known animal

Much of what is known about the clearhead fish is actually scientists speculation. For example, the transparent dome is thought to protect it from stinging cells on the tentacles of synophores, other marine animals believed to be stealing food. But there is no security about it.

It seems that it hunts while staying motionless. Thus, its opaque body is hidden in the darkness of the seabed and the transparent head does not seem to be part of the body of a living animal. While they wait, they point their green and moving eyes up, so that they can capture the silhouette of their poor prey when they pass over it without knowing what awaits them. Then they go after them.

An exciting encounter

The ROV of the Monterrey Bay Aquarium was being steered by the pilot Knute Brekke when they spotted the still small, blurred silhouette of the clear-headed fish.

Despite being little known and having been seen on very few occasions, scientists specializing in this type of animal know how to recognize it very well. Therefore, in the control room they were very excited as they sensed what it was about.

It is not known for sure how abundant its population is

It was a once in a lifetime experience, because they may never see this animal again. Not exactly because there are few. In fact this is something that is not known for sure. It is known that they must be less abundant than other twilight animals, such as the lantern fish, which is seen much more frequently in the dives of underwater robots. In reality the frequency is more similar to monkfish or whale fish, whose species are mostly listed as Least Concern in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Therefore, does not appear to be in danger of extinction. At least not if we compare it with other species of your zone. Rather, he’s a bit shy. Therefore, for scientists who have achieved catch it this time, it must have been a great emotion.