On December 8, one of the most anticipated games of the new generation of consoles will be launched, Halo Infinite, which is linked to the celebration for the 20 years of Xbox, which is why the Redmond-based company launched the first console special edition of the Xbox Series X inspired by Halo Infinite.

Although the console had already been announced for several weeks, it has already been put on sale in some markets, while in Mexico the console is still sold out.

What is the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X hiding?

On Reddit have shared some images of the Halo Infinite special edition console exposed to black or UV light, which reveals a detail that the company had not specified in its launch announcement via Xbox Wire.

If you look at the stars that are placed in the upper front part of the console, just below the ventilation grill you can see that the UV light reveals the Z Halo, a ring that will be explored in this game, and which had not been seen earlier in the saga.

Photo: Reddit

But the surprises do not end here, and if you bought the Elite Series 2 special edition Halo Infinite controller, you will also have a special code with which you can add a keychain to your weapons in the game; This keychain is the same Halo Infinite Elite 2 controller.

The 20-year-old special command also has an easter egg

Users who purchase the 20 Year Old Special Edition Xbox Series Controller and point a black or UV light at the box will see the original Xbox Duke controller released in 2001 being revealed.