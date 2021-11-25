On the one hand, we find the mandatory drivers or drivers that are attached to the card itself. As is usual in these cases, this software is updated every so often to add new features and improvements to our graphics system. This is a key element for the proper functioning of the card, as it happens with the rest of the components that are part of our team.

But at the same time NVIDIA provides us with some additional elements to improve our user experience with this important component. This is the case for example of the tool NVIDIA GeForce Experience. This allows us that the graph itself adapts automatically to the requirements of the games we run on the PC. In addition, recently this is a functionality that has been updated to make this also extensible to the most demanding applications.

With everything and with this we should take into consideration that despite the fact that the drivers provided by the firm are usually heavy, they are very important. To a large extent the operation and graphical behavior of our computer will depend on this software. As a general rule, these drivers are automatically updated every time the firm sends a new version from its servers. We also have the possibility of carrying out this process manually, for example, from its official website.