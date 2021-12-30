See the first images of the remake of Half-Life Blue Shift and Opposing Force, the expansions of Gordon Freeman

A report claims that the creators of Black Mesa are already developing the remake of Blue Shift and Opposing Force, the two original Half-Life expansions.

A report ensures that Crowbar Collective, the independent studio known for developing the acclaimed remake of Half-life called “Black Mesa”, He works on a remake of the expansions Blue shift Y Opposing Force from the original game, and the first screenshots were released!

Blue Shift and Opposing Force: the parallel stories to Gordon Freeman

Half-life It is considered one of the best FPS of the ’90s and a video game that laid the foundations for the shooter and science fiction genre: it was also one of the first narrative experiences of Valve, and the kickoff for a universe that would later bring us relics like Half-life 2 Y Portal. In 2020 it received a remake that polished all its sections under the name of Black Mesa and the approval of Valve to consider it part of the canon of the saga.

The video game puts us in the shoes of Gordon Freeman, a scientist who suffers an incident in the Black Mesa laboratories and causes the opening of a portal to a planet that lets dangerous aliens enter. And in his objective to survive, he runs into numerous soldiers who seek to silence him, his fellow survivors and eliminate all traces of the incident before it spreads to the rest of the world.

The expansions of Blue shift Y Opposing Force were developed by the team of Gearbox Software in the early 2000s and tell the story of the Black Mesa from two alternative and parallel points of view to Gordon Freeman’s adventure. Blue shift It puts us in the place of Barney Calhoun, one of the establishment’s security guards and a friend of Gordon Freeman, as we could see in the aftermath. In the case of Opposing Force We control a Marine soldier who travels to Black Mesa to eliminate the invading alien race and all survivors of the incident.

To date, none of the expansions had remakes or mods that update their visual and playable sections, however, the report from DSO Gaming ensures that the people of Crowbar Collective already working on remakes for both expansions with the same improvements we saw in Black Mesa (the remake of Half-life) and the codename “Operation: Black Mesa”. The first images look just great, although at the moment we have no more information about it.

