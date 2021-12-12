They capture the most descriptive images of the interior of the AirPods!

Almost five years ago Apple bet on its first wireless headphones, making them an immediate success, of which we have known several versions some time later. Even, this 2021, those of the bitten apple have presented the third generation of classic AirPods, creating expectations about the update of the AirPods Pro. Meanwhile and on the occasion of its anniversary this December 13, we review the evolution of the world’s most famous headphones.

As Apple has shown since its early days, constant research and projection of its technologies has resulted in increasingly complex products that the company can afford to update within a short time. Thus, it has happened since the AirPods 1, through the Pro model, AirPods 2 and recently the AirPods 3.

To go beyond the obvious changes at a glance and the functions arranged to enhance sound quality, the publication Scan of the Month has shared interior images of all generations of AirPods, for eaccurately assess how AirPods have changed since launch.

Evolution of AirPods since 2016

1st generation AirPods

Pictures of the first AirPods model show a masterpiece in assembling tiny rigid and flexible electronic parts. Above all, the microphone stands out at the base of the stem, behind the pair of contacts that are used to charge the battery.

According to the Scan of the Month report, infrared sensors on the surface of the cabinet, just behind the earbud, enable one of AirPods key magic functions: taking off the earbud to pause your music and replacing it to play it.

AirPods Pro

In just three years and with the launch of the AirPods Pro, the internal images show a complete redesign of the headphones. With this model, the battery was moved to the top of the headset, next to the electronics group. A very dense PCB simplifies assembly by concentrating the electronics in a single component.

This time, two microphones were incorporated into the stems, very close the force sensors are visible on the stem along with an antenna. In addition, Apple introduced a new user interface which allows you to press the device to use functions such as pausing music, changing noise cancellation settings or summoning Siri.

3rd Gen AirPods

With the long-awaited update to the classic AirPods, Apple changed the position of electronics and batteries and left a single PCBA contains most of the components, leaving some sensors distributed.

But not all were changes. With AirPods 3, Apple repositioned the microphone facing downwards, located between the charging contacts at the bottom of the stem.

For this 2022, the second generation AirPods Pro is one of the safe products in the list of devices that Apple could present in the coming months. The most insistent rumors claim that they would debut a complete redesign of the entire chassis, without stems and with a style more similar to the ‘Buds’. How accurate will the forecasts be?

