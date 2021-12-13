See Amazon Prime Video in Movistar Plus: Price, plans and apps

This what allows us is access the full Amazon Prime Video catalog from deco as we did with other content such as Disney or Netflix. The decoder has a one-time rental fee and part of the 40 euros without installation or 90 euros with installation. Or, the Smart WiFi deco for 60 euros without installation or about 110 euros if we want a technician to install it at home.

Can we hire Prime Video from My Movistar? No. It is not with any special offer nor is it included in any of the operator’s Fusion packages. We cannot contract Amazon from the Movistar website or have a unified price with a single invoice. It is not added as other services such as Disney + do, but simply the compatibility with the decoder has been announced.

Since November 2021, both services have been integrated into the operator’s own application for 4K decoders. They announced it on November 18, 2021 through Twitter and its official information channels. The communication read the following: From November 17 Movistar + customers with an Amazon Prime subscription and a UHD decoder can explore the Prime Video catalog from the Movistar + interface and enjoy the content in its application integrated into the UHD decoder, achieving a complete multiplatform experience from a single device.

How to access

To access Amazon Prime Video from Movistar + there are several options and all of them from the remote but we can do it from dials, the home or with Aura voice control by asking you to open the corresponding application on the TV. In any case, we will always need to have the operator’s decoder.

If we go to the Home of Movistar + we can go to the button that indicates “Prime Video” and we will access the complete catalog of the contents. Or if we see a series or recommended program among the featured carousel. Simply click on the one that interests you and you will be within Amazon Prime Video effortlessly.

You simply go to the Movistar + search engine and look for the specific series or Amazon Prime Video movie that you want to see. Movies, shows, documentaries …

Use the remote to go to dial 102 where we can see all the contents.

Use the Aura voice assistant with the voice command to open the app. You simply have to say “open Prime Video” with your voice or say “Prime Video”. The application will automatically open and you can search for what you want.

Go to the set of apps that we can see in the carousel and look for the one from Amazon.

Create account or login

If you already have an Amazon Prime Video account, you can use it to access Movistar + using your credentials without having to create a new one. The first thing we must do is link both services to be able to use them from that moment on. If you already have one, we access it by following a few simple steps.

To access an existing account we have two options: go to the Amazon Prime Video website and insert the code that appears on the page into the decoder. Or, we scan the QR code that will appear on our mobile phone when we enter our email in the decoder. This way you will have linked both services and you can start using it. As explained from the Movistar help website, “Once the session has started, in the next accesses you will enter the application directly with your session open, as long as a valid Amazon Prime subscription and don’t log out of the decoder’s Prime Video app. “

What if I don’t have an account? There is no special promotion or offer to contract Amazon Prime from Movistar as there is with other operators such as Vodafone. We have to pay a subscription regardless of what you pay for the operator’s television content: Amazon Prime has a price of 3.99 euros per month without permanence or 36 euros per year

Advantages and differences

The best advantage to be able to see the contents in a single app is that it is integrated into the deco without the need for us to have to download anything else. But, in addition, personalized recommendations will appear based on what we have seen or what we have previously assessed.

This is also the only difference because there is no type of disadvantage when viewing it from Movistar + because the contents are exactly the same than in any other application, web or version of the service. Although the drawback may be precisely that we must have a compatible 4K decoder that allows us to enjoy the content in maximum quality and this can mean an extra outlay. But if you already have it, there is no problem.

What can we see

All the content of Amazon Prime Video will be available in the same way as if we see it in the independent app or on its website. That is, we can see all the series or movies or programs that are included in the catalog. For example, we can see original series like the fantastic The Wheel of Time as well as other series like Nine Perfect Stranger or Modern Love or The Boys. Also exclusive national content such as Stories to not sleep or El Cid.

In section documentaries We can access a large number of sports productions such as Fernando, on the life of the Spanish pilot, or the autobiographical series by Pau Gasol that allows us to know everything about his life. In addition, other relevant athletes have their own docuseries: Sergio Ramos, Rafael Nadal, Carolina Marín and many more.

If you are looking for movies there is also exclusive and original content that we can’t see on other platforms but there are also classics that never fail. For example, classics like cinema Paradiso but exclusive like A night in Miami or Borat. For children there is also a wide section in which we can see original and exclusive such as Creative Galaxy or Dino Dana but also the usual ones: series like Caillou, Las Tres Mellizas, Los Fruittis or Suoper Wings or movies like El Grinch, Shrek and much more .