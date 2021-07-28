As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, millions of jobs have been lost but opportunities have also emerged in some areas. In that sense, the health field is one where more vacancies have been opened for obvious reasons. Now is when the importance of this area within any society is appreciated. Only President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that during 2020 they were created

But even though time passes, the health emergency remains. If it is also considered that Mexico previously had a deficit of 200 thousand doctors, the situation becomes more complex. This means that doctors must extend their working hours to serve as many patients as possible.

On the other hand, something that cannot be denied is that there are health professionals in our country but many times they do not find a job opportunity. One of the most recurrent complaints is that of low wages. If it is a case or you are looking for a new source of employment then the following information is for you.

Faced with the contingency that our country faces due to the pandemic, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) through the PLAN-DN-III-E summons Health Professionals (civilians and military in retirement) to join as a worker in the Central Military Hospital.

Profile to be covered

Be Mexican (nationalized or naturalized).

Under 60 years old.

Have good physical and mental health for the activities to be carried out.

Working hours: 42 hours per week, with the possibility of a Morning, Evening, Evening and / or Guard shift, depending on the needs of the Central Military Hospital.

We invite the following Health professionals

General Physicians.

Graduates in Nursing.

Requirements

Two child-size color photographs.

Curriculum with photo and autograph signature (original and copy).

1 (one) letter of job recommendation and 1 (one) personal (original and copy) with a copy of the current INE of the person recommending it.

Birth certificate of the year 2021 (original and 2 copies).

Valid credential of the National Electoral Institute (original and 2 copies).

Proof of address no more than three months (original and 2 copies).

Verification of the Mexican Postal Service (screen print of the verification of the postal code, 2 copies).

Proof of fiscal situation (original and 2 copies).

Unique Code of the Population Registry (2 copies).

Non-criminal record of Mexico City or State of Mexico (2 color prints).

Professional Title (original and 2 copies).

Professional Certificate (original and 2 copies).

Verification of the Professional Certificate.

A sketch of the transfer from the home to the Hospital (an impression).

Note: If you have a specialty, you must submit a degree and professional certificate of the degree and specialty.

The original documentation is only to collate the information presented, the same that will be returned at the end of the review.

Position and gross monthly salary

General Practitioner – $ 22,969.20

Nurse – $ 18,359.00

Those interested should go to the Central Military Hospital (Periférico Boulevard Ávila Camacho S / N, Miguel Hidalgo, 1200 Mexico City) in the Civil Contracts Section (located on the ground floor) from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. For more information you can communicate at ext. 1664 and in the mail [email protected]