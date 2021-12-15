The Rehabilitation Center Infantil with Equine Therapy Unit is looking for specialist doctors. As well as therapists to work eventually in its facilities, located in the Seventh Military Zone.

The hiring period is 5 months and 15 days for doctors

The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) indicated that the hiring period is 5 months and 15 days for doctors. This, with specialties in rehabilitation, neuropediatrics, pediatric orthopedics, pediatric psychiatry and neurophysiology.

They also request specialists in speech and occupational therapy, and special education teachers. The gross monthly salary they will receive will be 35 thousand 572 pesos for specialist doctors. And 18 thousand 359 pesos for therapists and special education teachers.

In the same way, the invitation is extended to nursing personnel who may be discharged as military personnel. Interested persons should go before December 31 of this year to the facilities of the Children’s Rehabilitation Center. Which is on the highway to Nuevo Laredo, junction to Salinas Victoria kilometer 1.5, in the municipality of Apodaca.

Those interested should attend the Fourth Military Region, located on Avenida Alfonso Reyes number 4101,

Computer engineers and accountants will also be hired to register as military personnel. To do this, those interested must attend the Fourth Military Region, located on Avenida Alfonso Reyes number 4101, in the Regina neighborhood, in Monterrey.

The Child Rehabilitation Center with Unit

With a cost of 28 million pesos, which includes the equipment with modern medical and rehabilitation instruments. The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) launched the Children’s Rehabilitation Center (CRI). Which offers comprehensive quality care to the 3,517 children of military personnel who suffer from a disability.

The CRI, like the recently inaugurated Child Development Center, is located in Military Camp number one, and is a response from the high command to raise the morale of the soldiers, the agency said.

This center, built in five months, treats children with physical or mental disabilities up to 15 years of age, said its director, Lieutenant Colonel Nazaria Herrera, leading a tour of the building’s facilities.

The services provided by the center are free

The military doctor, specialized in pediatrics, commented that the services provided by the center are free and that it only cares for the children of soldiers.

Herrera stressed that it is the only CRI in the country that has “equine therapy”, with six horses that help rehabilitate motor, sensory, mental or language disabilities.

It also has equipment for neuromuscular therapy, hydrotherapy, electrotherapy, early stimulation, and physical therapy. As well as virtual rehabilitation and multisensory stimulation chamber, used for the treatment of diseases such as autism, physical deficiencies, mental deficiency, attention deficit syndrome, language disorders and Down syndrome, among others.

Related Notes:

Symptoms of COVID by omicron in children: they find unusual rashes

Mexican health system will recognize pain as a disease

Pfizer COVID Booster Expands and Bonus Dose Opens to …