The company Oner from Mexico, whose company name is Technological Solutions & Aerospace Protection SA de CV, will be in charge of providing the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) with a signal inhibitor system against unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), to thus reinforce the anti-drone defense of the National Palace, official residence of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The acquisition of the anti-drone team, also known as drone jammers, was carried out through a second tender after Sedena canceled another due to discrepancies in its documents regarding the evaluation criteria of the technical and economic proposals. Had it continued with that procedure, it would have caused damage to the agency.

The “acquisition of an anti-drone system to reinforce security in the vicinity of the National Palace” will cost five million 487 thousand 356.80 pesos. The company, owned by Luis Alberto and Jaqueline Magdalena Fosado Vargas, is based in Tulancingo, Hidalgo; was founded in 2016 and specializes in the commercialization of signal inhibitors.

More information:

This is how Sedena wants to strengthen the anti-drone defense of the National Palace

According to its internet portal, Oner de México or Soluciones Tecnológicas & Protección Aeroespacial sells tactical jammers, prison jammers, convoy protection, and portable jammers. He has placed signal inhibitors in the Mil Cumbres prison, in Morelia, Michoacán.

The system with which the Sedena will reinforce the National Palace’s anti-drone defense will have the capacity to block unmanned aerial vehicles within a radius of 0 to 1 kilometer around the building where the president resides. That would include interrupting Wi-Fi or GPS communications from cell phones of people within range, something that was alerted by companies in the last failed tender.

“Can the convener (Sedena) consider command and control software with data fusion and response articulation, which allows it to specifically detect and block targets that represent a threat to security – even with black and white lists – only in the corresponding airspace and do not lock the 360 ​​degrees arbitrarily? “, Asked the Global Business Solution company at the Clarification Meeting of the canceled tender, to which Sedena responded:” no, it should be limited to the requirements specified in the call. “

In the second bidding process, no questions were submitted by the companies, as stated in the minutes of the Clarification Board of the bid through which Soluciones Tecnológicas & Protección Aerospacial was selected as the supplier of the anti-drone system.

Read also:

Cartels use explosive drones to attack authorities: Sedena

The acquisition of the anti-drone system includes the installation of a Equipment Operation Monitoring and Control Center on the ground floor of the National Palace and a compact structural tower on the roof of the building. The service also includes spare parts, consumables, maintenance and specialized technical training for 10 elements of the Sedena for the configuration, administration, operation and maintenance of the system, which will consist of 40 hours distributed in five days.

Anti-drone systems were seen for the first time on March 8 of this year, the day thousands of women took to the streets from Mexico City to protest against sexist violence. The devices they made the men who carried them look like snipers heavily armed, a fact that caused alarm during the protest.

That same night it was revealed that it was anti-drone teams. There are four devices that were bought in September of last year by Sedena to the company Int Intelligence and Telecom Technologies México, at a cost of 3.7 million pesos in total. This company has also been a provider of the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center of Mexico City (C5) and will be in charge of the placement of 400 video surveillance cameras in the four sections of the Chapultepec Forest, as reported Forbes Mexico.

We recommend you:

Video surveillance system for the Chapultepec Forest will cost 69.5 million pesos

More drones on the way

A tender that Sedena launched on August 13 for buy 36 drones with which it will expand its fleet, currently made up of 20 unmanned aircraft, as disclosed Forbes Mexico. Only the ruling of the tender number LA-007000999-E832-2021 is pending, since the companies have already submitted their economic offers.

Proposals:

Abc Sivmed SA de CV | 11 million 368 thousand 032.48 pesos

Gentag SA de CV | 7 million 849 thousand 998.86 pesos

P2P Products SA de CV | 7 million 749 thousand 432.43 pesos

Cti Tecnología Integradas SA de CV | 6 million 705 thousand 885.07 pesos

Blue Guard SA de CV | 6 million 549 thousand 554.88 pesos

Koor Internacional SA de CV | 6 million 347 thousand 520.00 pesos

Aerovant SA de CV | 5 million 478 thousand 168.67 pesos

The 36 drones that Sedena intends to acquire have characteristics such as a 5 kilometer operating radius, 30 minute maximum flight time, 500 meter maximum elevation, thermal camera, among other. It also requires that the company that is the winner of the contest supply spare parts and training to five military elements assigned by the institution.

Do not miss:

Expensive, without operators and with electoral use: this is the CDMX fleet of drones

Nowadays the Mexican Army has a fleet of 20 drones, as recorded in an aircraft certificate of the Sedena reviewed by Forbes Mexico. Ten of the unmanned aircraft are of the Mexican brand Hydra Technologies: it is the S-45 Baalam model, used for tactical missions, such as combating fuel theft, known as huachicoleo.

Read also:

Sedena wants more eyes in the sky: seeks to expand its fleet of drones

Sedena drones are attached to the Air Squadron 601 of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles of the Mexican Air Force (FAM), based at Military Air Station 9, located in Atlangatepec, Tlaxcala. Aircraft are part of the Comprehensive Air Surveillance System. The FAM force status is 213 fixed-wing, 119 rotary-wing and 20 drones.

* This note was originally published on September 14, 2021.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed