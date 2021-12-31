Elements of the Mexico City Police detained the Reuters agency photographer, Edgar garrido, who took photographs at a T-III Mixcoac health center, on Rembrandt street and Juan Augusto street corner in the Nonoalco neighborhood, Benito Juárez mayor’s office, around 11:15 in the morning.

In social networks, they captured the moment when the security elements subdued the photojournalist. The patrol he was boarded on belongs to the Mayor Benito Juárez.

Security elements detain a Reuters photographer just for doing his job.

It happened in the Mixcoac Health Center 😠😠 pic.twitter.com/VB4oTNRJnl – FANNY (@_fannymartinez) December 30, 2021

In social networks they regretted what happened and urged his release, since he is the first Chilean to obtain the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in 2019.

Garrido was doing a journalistic coverage, however, employees of the health sector mentioned that he did it without the corresponding permits.

According to the report presented by the authorities, the policemen of the M61-BGD patrol, in coordination with elements of Sector 51 of the Auxiliary Police of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) answered a citizen call in which a nurse from 19-year-old accused that the man took pictures of him without your consent.

In this way, the police officers arrested him for the crime of sexual harassment, which is why he was transferred to the Sexual Crimes Prosecutor 6 to determine his legal situation.

In a report, the corresponding mayor’s office indicated that elements of the Industrial Banking Police (PBI) and the Auxiliary Police (PA) tried to conciliate the parties to reach a solution, but the woman requested that the photographer be presented to the corresponding authority.

Regarding the events that occurred between a Reuters Agency photographer and a CDMX Health Sector nurse, we point out the following: pic.twitter.com/gM2dpt8JRq – Mayor of Benito Juárez (@BJAlcaldia) December 30, 2021

He assured that they will ask the PBI and PA to review the protocols of action in the journalist’s referral and pointed out that the presumption of innocence must be guaranteed at all times.

After ruling that there was no crime, the Public Ministry of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office ordered the release of photographer Édgar Garrido Carrera.

The file that was opened has folio CI-FIDS / FIDS-6 / UI-FDS-6-03 / 02880 / 12-2021 and after the declaration of both parties, the Mexican authorities explained to the nurse that there was no situation of sexual harassment with the journalistic materials that the photographer made outside a health center.

DZ