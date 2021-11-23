When hiring an alarm service, it is important that the company we choose complies with two aspects in a solvent way: on the one hand, the service itself, making quick decisions based on the facts and intervening if necessary. On the other hand, hardware, and in this sense having a network of cameras and sensors is key that not only work exactly, but are also getting smarter.

Securitas Direct is the leading alarm company in Spain, with more than one million six hundred thousand clients in our country and more than 8,500 professionals, and with a powerful R&D team that works in the research center they have in their headquarters. . To further enhance your surveillance cameras, Securitas Direct has signed an agreement with Arlo Technologies, the leading security camera company in Europe. Through this alliance, valued at 50 million dollars, Securitas Direct assumes Arlo’s commercial operations in the old continent, as well as the provision of cameras and cloud services.

In this way, the best hardware is added to the service premium already offered by Securitas Direct, as an alarm connected to one of the largest alarm receiving centers in the world, with immediate notification to the Police, or the possibility that it gives the user to connect to the cameras of their home or office anywhere from the app, completely free.

New Arlo Security from Securitas Direct: an advanced camera that sees, deters and protects

Among some of the most important features added by the new surveillance cameras of Arlo Security from Securitas Direct, in addition to being completely wireless and resistant to inclement weather outdoors, is that they use artificial intelligence to, when they detect any movement, analyze what has caused it.

In this way, the camera is able to distinguish whether it is people, animals or vehicles. Thus, only when necessary an immediate alert is sent to the user, who can check what happened from his mobile (thanks to the recording stored in the cloud) or access the live video. Thanks to their advanced technology, Arlo cameras allow you to record videos in Full HD resolution.

Thanks to their advanced technology, Arlo cameras allow you to record videos in Full HD resolution, day or night, in color and with total clarity. A very important aspect when motion is detected and it is necessary to check what happens with the best possible image quality.

Secondly, Arlo cameras also help prevent someone from entering our home thanks to their deterrent effect. In case of detecting movement, they automatically activate their powerful light source. In addition, it has a built-in siren to scare off potential intruders.

The largest alarm center in Europe

In addition to its advanced technology, the new Securitas Direct security cameras are connected to its Alarm Receiving Center -the largest and most advanced in Europe- with offices in Madrid and Cornellá. This allows that, in the event of an alarm, the experts in charge of verifying what happened can access both the recordings of the alarm jump recorded by the installation cameras and the live video, which allows to verify quickly and accurately to immediately alert the Police.

Securitas Direct, leading innovation in security

To become the most important alarm company in Spain, Securitas Direct has been incorporating innovations for years to protect our home or any space. For example, ZeroVision, a system that generates a situation of zero visibility in the protected room, preventing the thief from seeing.

In addition, Securitas Direct not only protects our homes, but also people, for example, with the SOS button or the Verisure Guardian service, with which to request help from the mobile wherever we are.