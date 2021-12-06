Tom Holland shares the moment from Peter Parker’s life that will be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In addition, he revealed a few more details.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is, with total certainty, the most anticipated film of the year. The film will show the continuation of the opening of the multiverse. This concept refers to the union of several realities, showing several versions of the same characters. This will be given in the argument in a clear way, since the three generations of the Spiderman.

For the long-awaited event, there are already some confirmed returns, which will allow said generations to be present. These refer to the sagas or trilogies that exist about the character in the cinema. The first was starring Tobey Maguire and the second by Andrew Garfield. However, these two are not yet confirmed to appear on the tape.

For their part, the main villains they had will be. It should be remembered that these are, for the first franchise, the Green Goblin from William Dafoe, the Doctor octopus from Alfred Molina and the Sandman from Thomas Haden Church. In the same way, with the second, they will be the Electro from Jamie foxx and the Lizard from Rhys Ifans. The Venom from Tom hardy it could reappear after the suggestion in the post-credit of his second film.

Now days before launch Tom holland was in the CCXP from Brazil and shared in an interview, via video call, the following statements:

“I know people say this a lot, but I mean it when I say that you will see things in this movie that you have never seen before. I’m talking about pumpkin bombs, sandstorms, the Multiverse, which, okay, you may have seen them before, but I promise you, not like this and not together.“Mentioned the actor.

«Also, Peter Parker is finally heading to college, and word got out. So yeah, everyone knows that he is Spider-Man. So throw your fans’ theories out the window, they’re probably not true. Or not? And get ready to see one of the most ambitious movies we’ve ever made. An incredible story with lots of heart, laughs, high-flying action, mind-blowing effects, and some crazy villains. No Way Home is the culmination of the Homecoming Trilogy and the beginning of a multiverse of possibilities.«Added the interpreter about the character’s growth.

Source: CCXP