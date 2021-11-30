Secretary of Social Integration of Bogotá resigned from her position

This November 29, Xinia Navarro, current secretary of Social Integration, and who has worked in this work since the beginning of the mayoralty of Claudia López, announced that she is retiring from the position as of November 30, 2021.

On his Twitter account, Navarro thanked Mayor Claudia López, his work team and the mayor’s office in general for the time worked.

“I have just officially filed my irrevocable resignation as Secretary of Social Integration as of tomorrow, November 30. Thank you, Mayor, Claudia López, to the entire Bogotá Mayor’s Office and to all the wonderful team from the social sector. Are #TropaSocial”, You can read in the trill.

For now the reasons for his resignation are unknown

According to the biography published here in Bogotá, I am a Lawyer, Master in Public Law from the Externado University of Colombia and Specialist in Criminal Law from the National University of Colombia.

I have been Local Mayor of La Candelaria, Councilor of Bogotá and Vice Minister in charge of Labor.

I am a fighter for social inclusion, a defender of the rights of women, of ethnic groups and of the importance of improving working conditions and guarantees for teachers to improve the quality of long-term education in the city.

