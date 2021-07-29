A new economic stoppage is not a possible scenario for the government of Mexico City. Neither a generalized confinement as in 2020. Why? The Secretary of Administration and Finance of the capital government explains in an interview with Forbes Mexico that the advance of the Covid-19 vaccination of people 18 years of age and older will help to reactivate the economy of the capital without exposing the health of the population. They estimate that by October 100% of the adult population will have the complete scheme and with this the economy can be detonated in the last quarter and during 2022.

The objective of the reactivation plan presented on Tuesday by the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum, is to recover the employment levels prior to the pandemic in 2022. To do this, they will focus mainly on the services, tourism and construction sectors. Some measures are, for example, continue with loans to micro, small and medium-sized companies, launch a massive campaign to promote “the city that has it all” and launch 24 strategic real estate projects that represent an investment of almost nine thousand millions of pesos.

Secretary González Escobar, in charge of implementing the economic reactivation plan with the chambers and business associations, comments on a new stoppage “they would only impact on the precariousness of the living conditions of the entire population. That is why we consider that, following the protocols, advancing in the vaccination issue, it is possible to reactivate without risking.

July 27, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama / Forbes México.

─ What is the state of the economy in Mexico City?

─ For more than 18 months we have been living a global pandemic from which no country, no state, no city has been seen outside. No city (in the country) was as in demand as Mexico City. Due to this situation, we had to make a forced stoppage of some activities to protect health and it obviously had a negative impact on the city’s economy, but the city’s economy is very strong. Today we are in a completely different situation because we have acted responsibly and implemented a large, very successful vaccination program. We are moving forward and we are picking up the pace. We are convinced that we can achieve 100% access to vaccination for all adults in October of this year, that is why our situation is completely different and we say that at this time economic reactivation is possible without risking the health of each and every citizen of Mexico City.

─ Why is closing the economy no longer an option?

─ It is no longer an option because we have the possibility of vaccination. Why did we stop the activities at the time on two occasions? Because of the risk posed by the pandemic to people’s health and lives. Now, despite the fact that we continue to live in the pandemic, we have the possibility that our vulnerable population is vaccinated. Being protected there is no longer a risk in terms of economic activities. We have to continue taking care of ourselves and we know how to take care of ourselves, I believe that society has learned a lot in this process and closing economic activities would only impact on the precariousness of the living conditions of the entire population. That is why we consider that, following the protocols, advancing in the vaccination issue, it is possible to reactivate without risking.

─ Are we already on the path of economic recovery?

─ We remain a strong economy. We have good news in economic terms: in the first quarter of the year (the city) was the entity of the Republic that received the most foreign direct investment, with almost 19% of direct foreign investment from the entire country. There are sectors that were severely affected because our economy is one of services and it is the services that we had to stop in order to protect the health and life of the population. There was a very important drop in terms of jobs, we lost more than 200 thousand jobs and there was a significant drop in economic activity. However, there are signs that we are on the right track and we are sure that with this program (of economic reactivation) we will accelerate the pace and we can set ourselves on a path of activation that will allow us to recover the jobs that we have lost during these months.

─ How many jobs have been recovered?

─ We have recovered around 17 thousand jobs, however, all the measures that we are implementing are aimed at the sectors that produce the most jobs in the city, therefore, we believe that with different emphasis being made in the reactivation program it is possible over the next year to recover these lost jobs, to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The Economic Reactivation Plan of the City, contemplates 🔟 axes, with which it will recover its dynamism and guarantee the great rights and protecting the health todas of all y️ and all 🙋‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/lvKZC2gI4j – CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) July 26, 2021

─ What other specific goals do you have for reactivation?

─ The plan is structured in two packages of measures. A part corresponds clearly to the government of the city. What do I mean? One is vaccination, which obviously benefits all of us and is the starting point to be able to recover the economy. Two: we are not only granting the social programs that we normally grant, but we are increasing the support of My scholarship to start. This support is very important because it reaches all the most vulnerable families in our city, practically 800 thousand families. By increasing family income we are automatically increasing consumption and indirectly supporting all micro and small businesses that provide services.

─ What is the support for SMEs?

─ Another support that is also essential is that we give to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, which are where employment in the city falls. These companies have gone through a very long period of unemployment and need support to reactivate. We have two credit programs: one through the Ministry of Economic Development in which one billion pesos are being used for direct loans ranging from three thousand to 500 thousand pesos; On the other hand, we have a line of credit that covers 2.7 billion pesos and is focused more on small and medium-sized companies, which are being granted loans through commercial banks, with a loan guarantee through the government of Mexico City and Nacional Financiera. These loans range from 120 thousand pesos to two and a half million pesos.

─ What branches of the economy would be activated with the plan they presented?

─ We are carrying out actions in three blocks: one, everything related to service, two, everything related to tourism and related activities such as accommodation and restaurants, and three, everything related to construction. All sectors enter construction, not only real estate. In the three blocks we are making specific measures that were agreed with each of the chambers. We are sure that they can reactivate the investment immediately.

─ In the reactivation plan, emphasis is placed on public investment …

─ It is on public investment where private investment is built. Public investment equalizes opportunities, provides employment and is the source that makes private investment possible. In the first three years of government, including the 18 months that we have been in the pandemic, if we compare the amount of public investment, it is 51% in real terms more than what was allocated in the last administration. We are allocating more than 71 billion pesos in these three years and that investment is already visible today. Two years ago we presented the investment plans that we had, but they were plans. Today they are crystallized: the Cablebús (Line 1) is working; the next Cablebús line is about to be inaugurated; the elevated trolley bus is being built; Two hospitals have already been built and the third is nearing completion; two high schools and two universities. All this investment makes it possible for private investment to also take place.

July 27, 2021. Photo: © Andrea Gama / Forbes México.

─ What will the conversion of office buildings to housing be like?

─ These issues are not even implying changes of land, far from it, but only support and accompaniment by the government to facilitate this change, to which developers would be entitled given that land use allows it. However, all his permits were given with another vocation, so the change from that vocation to the new reality would imply a huge amount of paperwork and a lot of wasted time that would not allow making that change quickly. So, as a government, we are also reaching out to entrepreneurs in order to facilitate these reconversions and to be able to support these new markets.

─ The Association of Real Estate Developers talks about 24 strategic projects …

─ These are projects that we have already identified and worked on with the business sector. They are projects that comply with all regulations, that do not have neighborhood problems, but that, for some reason, including the pandemic, have not been able to get going. These projects are in different sectors: schools, hospitals, housing, and they represent an important investment, we are talking about almost nine billion pesos. Four are already getting started. The idea is that by the end of the year we will have 15 (in development) and in the following months the rest. They are already very advanced, they already have executive projects, they have already identified what is the limitation in terms of procedures that they need. We are scheduling to shorten all possible times and that they can start immediately.

─ Are the administrative facilities shielded from the change of government in the mayoralties?

─ We have grouped together everything that corresponds to the Government of the city. We are inviting mayors to join this effort of transparency and zero corruption, but we are going to work with them, in a very close way, so that this is possible and if not try that all investments can be made with absolute transparency and with the absolute support of the government.

─ If by October 100% of the adult population has the complete vaccination scheme, the last quarter of the year could be an oxygen tank for the economy …

─ That is our goal, that the economy can be reactivated with all the care. We are going to start with a great campaign reminding the world and our own people that Mexico City is the city that has everything, it is a city that provides an infinite range of possibilities for recreation, culture, education and that with the pandemic he had to stop all those activities, but he’s back. Mexico City obtained the Safe Travel, which is an international seal that endorses actions and protocols in terms of safety for people and establishments. We made an agreement with the business chambers to adopt the philosophy of the seal and monitor the sanitary protocols.

─ Would the city endure a new economic downturn?

─ I think that more than asking ourselves if it could hold on, it is asking what situation we are in now. In the situation we are in, a stoppage of (economic) activities is not possible because vaccination is going very well, fatality has dropped, we have hospitalization rates at a third of what we had in January, we are controlling the issue of health and now we have to support the economy of the city. We are convinced that 2022 is going to be a very good year for the city.

