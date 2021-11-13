LaSalud.mx .-With an investment of 82 million 680 thousand 674 pesos, the Health sector will strengthen the supply of medicines, infrastructure and medical equipment of the heroic city of Cananea and neighboring municipalities in Sonora, for the benefit of more than 46 thousand inhabitants of this region, announced the head of the agency, Jorge Alcocer Varela.

In the presentation of the Justice Plan for Cananea, led by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and before the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, Alcocer Varela pointed out that 50 million 192 thousand 211 pesos will be allocated for infrastructure and 32 million 488 thousand 463 to the acquisition of medical equipment.

The Justice Plan for Cananea in health matters, contemplates the delivery of 18 thousand pieces of medicine keys and healing material for the general hospital of the municipality, as well as 4,900 pieces to the rural hospital of Ures and first-level care units, as well as an ambulance.

Secretary Alcocer Varela indicated that comprehensive maintenance will be provided to 14 health centers, 13 rural health centers, a general hospital, a subzone hospital and Family Medicine units 19 and 55 of the IMSS, located in Agua Prieta and Cananea. The maintenance includes roofs, walls, electrical and plumbing installations, floors and walkways, exterior lighting and a new image. In addition, a new Family Medicine Unit will be built.

He also announced that through eight actions they work to ensure the right to health and face six years of unfulfilled promises. The objectives are: to reassess the magnitude of the damage caused by the 2014 environmental contingency with diagnoses and policies that contribute to reducing the risks of exposure of the population to environmental pollutants; clean water and a healthy environment, specialized studies to evaluate the health status of the population; construction of a specialty clinic and expansion of specialized medical care in the Sonora river basin. The actions will be carried out with the supervision of the inhabitants of the communities themselves.

Before the heads of the legal and expanded cabinet, the Secretary of Health stressed that in conjunction with the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) and the Institute of Social Security and Services for Workers At the State Services (Issste), the capacity of the pediatric, general surgery and gynecology services, among others, will be strengthened.

Too 254 medical equipment will be purchased (minor and major), surgical instruments and for biometric measurements, ultrasound, echocardiograph and vital signs monitors. In addition, 70 health professionals from 101 authorized positions have been hired.

He announced that, with the support of the Sonora Health Services, health jurisdictions and the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), from November 18 to 26, family health cards will be raised to identify the health problems associated with environmental pollution in three thousand 870 inhabitants of 28 localities.

