Christmas is coming and our house is full of Christmas decorations, the street is full of Christmas decorations, the shops are full of Christmas decorations, the television is full of Christmas programming and advertisements and, how could it be otherwise, Alexa fills up of Christmas plans and functions. Amazon’s voice assistant wants to give us the best parties possible and it will do so with all these commands.

Alexa, how long until Christmas?

The Amazon voice assistant will respond to a simple thing like knowing the days remaining until Christmas. In addition, Alexa helps us to enjoy these dates in our own way with a series of functions. Precisely, this is the third christmas that Alexa happens in the homes of Spanish users and right now it has many more skills, functionalities and experiences to share with the family. In this time he has learned our customs, typical recipes, Christmas carols and much more.

Alexa, give me a Christmas recipeIt can be a very helpful command that, using skills such as Cookpad or Direct to the Palate, can save us a meal or dinner. We can also ask her ‘Alexa, what Christmas candy do you prefer?’ and even finish the meal with an ‘Alexa, toast with us’.