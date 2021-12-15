The battle between Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri to be the voice assistant of our lives continues to rage. From what the figures show, Amazon’s Alexa seems to have a little more advantage around the world by not being linked to any specific mobile operating system and by having dozens of smart devices compatible with its ecosystem. In addition, it offers more and more functionalities and they are always aware of special dates, such as Christmas. Therefore, today we know the better plans to enjoy this Christmas Your way in the company of Alexa using the best tricks and secret commands.
Christmas is coming and our house is full of Christmas decorations, the street is full of Christmas decorations, the shops are full of Christmas decorations, the television is full of Christmas programming and advertisements and, how could it be otherwise, Alexa fills up of Christmas plans and functions. Amazon’s voice assistant wants to give us the best parties possible and it will do so with all these commands.
Alexa, how long until Christmas?
The Amazon voice assistant will respond to a simple thing like knowing the days remaining until Christmas. In addition, Alexa helps us to enjoy these dates in our own way with a series of functions. Precisely, this is the third christmas that Alexa happens in the homes of Spanish users and right now it has many more skills, functionalities and experiences to share with the family. In this time he has learned our customs, typical recipes, Christmas carols and much more.
Alexa, give me a Christmas recipeIt can be a very helpful command that, using skills such as Cookpad or Direct to the Palate, can save us a meal or dinner. We can also ask her ‘Alexa, what Christmas candy do you prefer?’ and even finish the meal with an ‘Alexa, toast with us’.
In case that is not enough and we want the evening to liven up, we can say ‘Alexa, sing me a Christmas carol’. Also, if we have an Echo Show or Fire TV we can use the karaoke skill so that the whole family or friends have a good time saying ‘Alexa, I want to sing karaoke’. We have 9 free songs per month and during Christmas it will be unlimited.
For the little ones in the house, Alexa gives us the possibility of talk to the Magi or Santa Claus. The collection of voice commands that we can use is the following:
- ‘Alexa, where is Santa Claus?’
- ‘Alexa, what did Santa bring you?’
- ‘Alexa, I want to talk to Santa Claus’
- ‘Alexa, how old is Santa Claus?’
- ‘Alexa, give me a Christmas recipe’
- ‘Alexa, ring the bells’
- ‘Alexa, where do the Three Kings live?’
- ‘Alexa, what can I leave the Three Wise Men?’
- ‘Alexa, have you been good this year?’
Finally, it should be noted that Alexa integrates with Prime Video and we can tell you: “Alexa, keep the change, you filthy vermin” to watch Home Alone; “Alexa, what is that stench? It’s fantastic! ”, To see The Grinch or“ Alexa, let’s save Santa Claus ”, to see ‘Saving Santa’.