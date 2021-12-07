The next Marvel series for Disney Plus, Secret Invasion, will once again have Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. Read everything that is known In this note!

One of the next series of Marvel for Disney plus it is Secret invasion, and it was confirmed that Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) will play again Maria Hill. This character, in case you don’t remember, is a great friend and companion of Nick Fury, as well as the new director of SHIELD.

The participation of the character of Smulders was not confirmed yet, but considering that Secret invasion takes place in SHIELD the announcement that Smulders would participate in the series was imminent. Mary Hill first appeared in Avengers as a resident agent of SHIELD Then we saw her again at Captain America: The Winte Soldier and in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

As happened to half the population, Hill was turned to ashes in Avenges: Infinity War and reappeared in Avengers: Endgame once Bruce Banner used the infinity gems to bring back the population that had disappeared. Along the MCU, the character proves to be a capable, intelligent and trustworthy person for both the Avengers and Nick fury.

His last appearance in the MCU it was in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but technically it wasn’t her. When the movie ends, we discover that both Fury What Hill they weren’t really themselves but were some Skrull who were posing as them.

Secret invasion will come to Disney plus in some near future. The series is based on the comics of Marvel of the same name that they showed us as Skrulls replaced certain superheroes with the intention of slowly mastering the Land. The series features Samuel Jackson, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo.

