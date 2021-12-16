The official indicated that the region reported 926,056 new COVID infections in the last week, representing an increase of 18.4%.

In this context, I warn of a “resurgence” of cases in the United States and Canada, in contrast to the reduction in infections in Mexico.

In addition, he highlighted the decrease, for the first time since September, of cases in Bolivia, while in Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay there has been an increase.

WHO reports Omicron spreads faster and reduces vaccine effectiveness

Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Lucia (with 66% more) experienced spikes in infections, while the Cayman Islands reported “the highest weekly incidence of COVID than any other country or territory in America,” Etienne warned.

Regarding immunization, he stated that 56% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been “completely” vaccinated against COVID, with countries such as Chile, Cuba and Canada having “one of the highest vaccine coverage in the world.”