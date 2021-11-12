Xbox Game Pass is updated from time to time with new titles for its catalog, you probably already knew that. We recently received the first wave of November games for Xbox Game Pass, but it seems that this month things are more moved, and it is that Microsoft has decided to also announce a second wave of titles that will land on your subscription service. As usual, we have bigger and smaller games, but we are sure that at least two will attract a lot of attention.

The titles were released on Xbox Game Pass this November 11, so they should already be available for your enjoyment on the assigned platforms. November has been one of the busiest months for the serviceNot only has it received a ton of games on launch day one, but it has also included several classics in the process.

Games available on Xbox Game Pass from November 11

This second wave has two great additions to the service, while two of them are more independent games. They are all excellent, of course, but the addition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim it does not go unnoticed at all. If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can run to download them for free.

Dicey Dungeons (Cloud / Console / PC)

(Cloud / Console / PC) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Cloud / Console)

(Cloud / Console) One Step from Eden (Cloud / Console / PC)

(Cloud / Console / PC) The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – Special Edition – Xbox Series X version

In addition to the November Xbox Game Pass games, Microsoft has also announced the games that will arrive for free in Games with Gold this month. for those who are subscribed to the Xbox Live Gold service. If you are part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you should know that you can access both Game Pass titles as well as Games with Gold, although the latter will be free for a limited timeSo go and hurry

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

In Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas the protagonist is called Carl Johnson. Tired of the life he led in Los Santos, San Andreas, he decided to find his life elsewhere, far from the clashes between gangs, drugs and corruption. Years later, at the beginning of the 90s, he decides to return home. But what was to be an event to celebrate in style was rather the opposite. His mother has been murdered and to top it off some policemen They incriminate Carl as the author of a homicide. But Carl doesn’t give up, so he struggles to reunite his family and regain control of the streets in the process.

More details of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

It is an action-adventure ARPG developed by Bethesda Game Studios, distributed by Bethesda Softworks and Valve Corporation. History is positioned 2 centuries after the events of Oblivion, where a protagonist who has dragon blood, has the objective of fulfilling his destiny in the land of Skyrim, eliminating the dragon that wants to destroy the world. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has a character customization system, experience system, skill system, and inventory system. The player has the ability to evolve exponentially as they progress through the game. The title has a first person perspective and an open world to explore with complete freedom.