Second victim of the Pensil explosion died PHOTO: ARMANDO MONROY CUARTOSCURO.COM

Last Saturday morning he registered a strong explosion due to accumulation of gas inside a house located on the street Third Lake Ammer Closed, on the North Pensil colony, town hall Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City.

The CDMX government reported that there is already a second fatality of this event, it is an 82-year-old man who died at the Rubén Leñero Hospital. The newspaper Excelsior He pointed out that he was identified as José Antonio Santos.

“The Secretariat of Health of Mexico City reports on the unfortunate death of an 82-year-old patient at the Rubén Leñero Hospital, derived from the explosion in the Pensil neighborhood in Miguel Hidalgo,” they wrote through their official social networks.

An 82-year-old man died at the Rubén Leñero Hospital after the explosion in the Pensil Norte neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office PHOTO: ARMANDO MONROY CUARTOSCURO.COM

From her Twitter account, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed his condolences to the victim’s family, and assured that he would provide them with support through the institutions.

“I regret to report that one of the people who was hospitalized in Rubén Leñero died due to the explosion in Col. Pensil. Our solidarity with the family and we are providing the support they need through the CEAVI_CDMX (Executive Commission for Attention to Victims of CDMX) ”, wrote the head of government of Mexico City.

Hours before they also confirmed that a 20-year-old woman died after the explosion, and that his body had already been rescued from the rubble. Among the media it emerged that his name was Marlen Santos and was a student.

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed her condolences to the family of the victim PHOTO: GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

“Around 12:00 hours, there was confirmation of the death of a woman of approximately 20 years, whose body was located by canine search and rescue teams in collapsed structures, ”they reported through an official statement.

According to Civil Protection, twelve people were injured for these facts; five of them were transferred: three to the Rubén Leñero Hospital and two to the ISSSTE in Tacuba, to continue receiving the corresponding medical attention.

The rest of the wounded were treated at the scene by the Rescue Squad and Medical Emergencies (ERUM) and the Mexican Red Cross, without meriting transfer.

The first indications indicate that the explosion resulted from the accumulation of LP gas inside a neighborhood. In a quick evaluation, no structural damage was detected in the surrounding houses, only damage to glass and doors.

The first signs indicate that the explosion was derived from the accumulation of LP gas PHOTO: GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

On the other hand, they published a series of recommendations with the aim of reducing accidents at home. Among these, the verification of electrical and gas installations, which should be in optimal conditions; if they are damaged, carry out corrective work. It is important to note that the repair should always be done by a professional.

Specifically, they detailed that gas leaks are the main cause of flames, fires and explosions. Therefore, it is important to check the connections as well as the cylinders every six months, and after an earthquake occurs.

In this context, they also recalled the risk from carbon monoxide. This toxic gas arises from incomplete combustion during the burning of wood, when water heaters, stoves or fireplaces are lit.

The explosion caused severe damage to a building. Photo: Twitter

Finally, in the case of candles and candles, the SGIRPC recommends placing them on a plate with water and away from flammable substances, curtains or furniture; turn them off when leaving home or going to sleep.

KEEP READING:

Sheinbaum promised neighborhood reconstruction in North Pensil

“Will you reduce your salary?”: Sergio Gutiérrez launched himself against Lorenzo Córdova due to a budget cut by the INE

I was going from Tampico to Monterrey: they seized cocaine shipment of more than 3 million pesos