New preview of the Subaru WRX 2022. The Japanese firm has advanced one more teaser announcing the world debut of the sports saloon. This time, demonstrating its dynamic qualities on the ground, one more advance before its presentation at the New York Auto Show, to be held in August.

If the health forecasts follow a positive course, the New York Auto Show will reopen its doors in the middle of next August. In the great event of the «Big Apple», the new generation of Subaru WRX will debut. The fine Japanese already advanced a first teaser a little over a month ago, a preview in which the sports saloon could be seen in a dark sunset.

The second advance shows part of the side, shedding soil in a clear display of its most dynamic performance. A new beast of the asphalt, but also of the dirt for those who are able to get the most out of the Japanese in this terrain. In true rally style. Subaru barely reveals specific features of the design of a model that will reproduce a high dose of advanced aggressiveness in the Subaru Viziv Performance STI Concept presented at the 2018 Tokyo Motor Show.

The Subaru Viziv Performance STI Concept was presented at the 2018 Tokyo Motor Show

Subaru WRX to debut in mid-August



Compared the teaser with this concept car, the shape of the roof line has been smoothed considerably, it is now more stylized, and even the rear window has practically been carried over to the production model. Even the features that are seen indicate a heritage from the Subaru Levorg. The front features a very sharp design and the hexagon grille will also be one of the distinctive details, along with the LED light signature in the shape of a ‘C’.

It is the design style known as “Dinamic and Solid”. A modern and very sporty design that we will discover next August 19. As the design is a secret, the technical specifications as well. For now, different reports suggest that Subaru will throw the house out the window with one of the most powerful four-cylinder engines on the market, a 2.4-liter turbo boxer that will offer a maximum power of 400 hp.

A figure at the level of the German Premium sports cars, and that will be coupled to the system of all-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox. A combination not the most common, since all-wheel drive is usually associated with the automatic transmission. One of the possible options also in the Subaru model, a brand that has the CVT automatic transmission «Lineartronic». In little more than a month, all its details will be revealed, as well as the dates of commercialization.