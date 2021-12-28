Rumors suggest that the second season of The Squid Game could include the participation of a member of BTS, the favorite K-pop group of Generation Z.

Squid Game is, without a doubt, Netflix’s most successful series and one of the most influential in new generations.

Launched on September 17, the South Korean series immediately sneaked into the Top 10 of the platform in several countries, including Mexico.

Thanks to The Squid Game, Netflix had four million new subscribers, reaching more than 210 million users and with the goal of reaching 222 million by the end of this 2021.

Recently, some media report that its success has already been surpassed by another South Korean series, Hellbound, which premiered on Netflix just a few days ago and is already in the Top 10 in more than 35 countries.

At the moment, it is not known exactly if that is true, but what cannot be denied is that it will be difficult to recreate or emulate the massive and commercial success that Squid Game is generating everywhere.

Of course, for Netflix, it is a great moment, once again being in the focus of the conversations regarding the generation of attractive content for its audience that was beginning to falter, but that with the South Korean series had a very important rebound.

Now, with his sights set on a new season, rumors have started to emerge about the participation of one of the members of the K-pop group, BTS.

It all happened because Actor Lee Jung Jae, through his official Instagram account, shared a photo in which he appears with BTS member V, and immediately began to unleash rumors about his possible participation in the second season of The Squid Game.

Both, both the Squid Game and BTS are two of the most popular and media Asian “products” of the moment, and, without a doubt, a benchmark for new generations, each in their own field.

In reality, it would not be surprising if a dumbbell between these two giants could occur, especially when it comes to the launch of the second season that is preceded by a massive success.

Can the drag from the first season be replicated? No, it is impossible, but what can happen is that the second installment of Squid Game, even better in terms of content.

As of today, the hit Netflix series Squid Game has amassed more than 110 million views in just under three months since its launch.

It is also the most watched series in the history of the platform, although it seems that there are already indications that another South Korean series, Hellbound, is surpassing it.

