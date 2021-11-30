The indie developer studio Systemic Reactions just launched the Second Extinction Pre-Season 7, a first-person shooter game that is in its early access stage, known as Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox consoles. This game is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Steam and the Epic Games Store, in addition to the Xbox Game Pass service.

The Second Extinction Pre-Season 7 offers new seasonal bounties, rewards, and a weapon: the Hand cannon. This secondary weapon with a great damage power, although its disadvantage is that it only has two shots per reload. Although no details were revealed, it was also confirmed that balances were made to all the equipment, in addition to adding the new auto-turret.

Related: The Second Extinction main missions on Xbox Game Pass and PC.

Second Extinction is a first person shooter game of the open world survival genre. The earth has been retaken by mutant dinosaurs and humanity has had to retreat to orbiting satellites, with a team dedicated to expeditions to obtain resources, restore operations centers and investigate enemy behavior. You can play Second Extinction alone or with two other players.

The new hand cannon arrived in Pre-Season 7 of Second Extinction.

The map of Second Extinction It is divided into several regions with different levels of danger, which are adjusted twice a week depending on the efforts of the players in each region. If you tend to lose a lot in a region the number of dinosaurs will increase, while if you complete missions and secondary objectives you will help the war effort.

The new auto-turret also made its way to Second Extinction.

Read more: This is how Second Extinction contracts work on Xbox Game Pass and PC.

Early last month came the previous pre-season, where a new hero and horde mode were added to Second Extinction. With Pre-Season 7, horde mode has been updated and now it is possible to request an extraction from the fourth wave. Another change to the game is that the Tutorial is now the first mission for new players, although it is possible to skip it.

Pre-season 7 completes the entire content plan revealed for Second Extinction.

In my Second Extinction review I called it A hardcore survival FPS that introduces you to a fear of dinosaurs you didn’t know about, because the difficulty of the game is high and requires a lot of skill and cooperation to survive the expeditions. Although Second Extinction is best played as a team, it is also a good solo experience and one of the best indie FPS of the year on consoles.