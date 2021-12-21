Second Extinction Is Today's Free Game On The Epic Games Store

The holiday gifts continue in the Epic Games Store and today PC users receive Second Extinction for free, a cooperative game that pits us against dinosaurs.

In Second ExtinctionYou will face hordes of mutant dinosaurs with up to two friends. Solo players, be warned: Second Extinction is designed for squads. Only the strong will survive.

The goal of Early Access is also simple: collaborate with the community to create the best possible game.

That said, there will be a ton of content you can sink your teeth into (and claws) from day one: 6 heroes, 12 weapons (with 5 upgrade levels each) and 6 missions, plus special side missions across multiple regions of our huge map.

