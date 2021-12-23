The Epic Games Store Christmas promotion continues one more day and for the next 24 hours you will have the opportunity to download a new video game for free and add it to your collection. This time the chosen one has been Second Extinction, which you will find available from the following link.

You just have to access their product page to redeem it and it will automatically become yours forever. Of course, you have to do it before 5:00 p.m. on December 22, at which point a new title will take over.

In the case of Second Extinction It was released just over a year ago in the form of Early Access. In it the players must form a team that fights side by side against hordes of mutant dinosaurs in order to reclaim planet Earth. The gameplay is focused on cooperative multiplayer, so you are already alerting your friends to join the action.

Everyone can choose between six different heroes with their respective weapons and participate in missions that will take place in large maps until the threat level is eradicatedAlthough the dinosaurs will not make it easy. That said, we leave you with the image as a clue that shows which game will be available for free tomorrow.