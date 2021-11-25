The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on November 24 that the title of the next cryptocurrency-related panel for its December 2 investor advisory meeting will be “Helping ensure investor protection. and the integrity of the market in the face of new technologies “. Earlier, on November 15, the Commission announced that the meeting would be open to the public. Panelists and moderators will attend remotely.

The cryptocurrency panel discussion agenda will focus on the regulatory framework covering digital assets, market structure issues, and the definition of risk in emerging technologies. Additional topics are expected to include blockchain technologies, cryptocurrency-based EFT, and stablecoins.

Half of the panelists perform specific blockchain functions:

Ali Emdad, Professor and Associate Dean of the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management at Morgan State University, and founding director of the Center for the Study of Blockchain and Financial Technology

Tyrone Ross, CEO of Onramp Invest

Sydney Schaub, General Counsel, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Gemini

Kristin Smith, Executive Director, The Blockchain Association

The rest of the panel is made up of law professors and experts in financial markets.

The portion of the meeting dedicated to the discussion of the cryptocurrency panel is scheduled to last from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. EST. Introductory remarks for the entire meeting begin at 10:00 am EST, and will be posted on the SEC’s website.

Readers can anticipate questions on topics such as the SEC’s recent decision to reject approval of Jan VanEck’s spot ETF proposal, and the nature of the Commission’s engagement with cryptocurrency companies, but the exact questions that will be discussed by the panel are not yet known to the public.

