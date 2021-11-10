SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw has highlighted the benefits of decentralized finance, while warning of the dangers of not adopting a protective regulatory framework. in an opinion piece published on November 9.

Article, DeFi Risks, Regulations, and Opportunities, is the first of the inaugural issue of “The International Journal of Blockchain Law”. At, Crenshaw sets out his belief that the DeFi community must address transparency and pseudonymity issues while complying with SEC regulations:

“In the brave new world of DeFi, to date there has not been widespread adoption of regulatory frameworks that offer important protections in other markets.”

Regarding what he considers a lack of transparency, Crenshaw said DeFi lacks protections in the market, which “contributes to a two-tier market where professional investors and insiders get superior returns. “

Although the code for most DeFi projects is open source and all transactions are recorded on-chain, he argues that Retail investors are at a disadvantage compared to professionals, who have the resources to audit code and development teams.

In your opinion, “It is not reasonable to build a financial system that requires investors to also be sophisticated interpreters of complex codes.”

Crenshaw also highlighted concerns about the relationship between pseudonymity and market manipulation. When market participants operate pseudonymously, he argued that it becomes difficult to track and mitigate manipulation through the use of bots and collusive negotiation. Said Investors tend to be more vulnerable to losses as a result of market manipulation, as normal signals, such as trading volumes and momentum, become unreliable.

Also, believe that DeFi projects should have an open discussion with the SEC to find solutions to the dilemma of resolving how the pseudonym can comply with existing regulations.

The DeFi space has historically promoted the ability to keep the pseudonym as a feature, rather than a burden on participants. Crenshaw, however, doesn’t think investors prioritize this feature over making money:

“In moving to DeFi, I suspect that most retail investors are not doing so because they are looking for more privacy; they are looking for better returns than they think they can find in other investments. “

In an October 12 speech at the SEC Speaks conference, Crenshaw suggested that existing regulatory frameworks, such as surveillance functions in other markets, are sufficient to protect investors in the digital market space.

Although Crenshaw’s current criticism of DeFi do not echo the bellicose sentiments of Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Commodity Futures Trading Commissioner Dan Berkovitz, they are less favorable than Hester Pierce’s approach, who supports a safe harbor law that would grant network developers a three-year grace period to build a decentralized network.

