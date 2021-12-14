Hester Peirce, Commissioner of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission known to many in the space as “Crypto mom“, opposes the regulatory body’s agenda for not including a clarification on digital assets.

In a joint statement Monday, Peirce and SEC Commissioner Elad Roisman said they were “disappointed” with the content of President Gary Gensler’s regulatory agenda for not including topics intended to help companies raise capital, to promoting investor protection, rolling back the new rules passed by the commission, and providing clarification on cryptocurrencies. According to the two regulators, Gensler’s uncertain stance on digital assets may create problems for companies wanting to operate in this space.

“Rather than take on the difficult task of formulating normals that allow investors and regulated entities to handle digital assets, including digital asset securities, the agenda (through its silence on crypto) notes that the market can expect continued questions regarding the application of our securities laws to this area of ​​growing interest to investors “, said Peirce and Roisman. “Such silence emboldens fraudsters and hinders conscientious participants who want to comply with the law.”

The latest regulatory agenda shows that the SEC will be busy in the coming months, but it won’t work on the things it should:

Both added that the proposed regulatory framework postpones modifications related to the audit trails of the information around the operations (presumably including cryptocurrencies) and the people who carry out the transactions. According to Peirce and Roisman, the postponement of action on these protections “leaves investors’ data vulnerable.”

Gensler, who has chaired the SEC since April, has made numerous public statements recommending crypto companies to “go and talk” regarding any concerns about token projects that may be rated securities. Cointelegraph reported in August that Gensler hoped to introduce cryptocurrency-related policy changes around token offerings, decentralized finance, stablecoins, custody, exchange-traded funds, and lending platforms.

As the main regulator of financial products in the United States, the SEC has been blamed by many for preventing the launch of exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, tied to cryptocurrencies. Although the regulator has recently approved several ETFs with exposure to futures contracts of Bitcoin (BTC) from investment managers ProShares and Valkyrie, has yet to give the green light to other cryptocurrency ETFs.

