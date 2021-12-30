The Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ajay Tyagi, urged mutual funds to avoid investing in cryptocurrency-related assets, given that the Government is studying new rules for them. At a press conference on Tuesday, Tyagi advised companies to refrain from investing in crypto-asset-linked funds until there is clarity on the policy and regulatory framework.

“Those who have invested in mutual funds, – in companies related to crypto assets or in foreign firms through funds of funds (FOF) – my opinion is that until we are clear about their policy (that of cryptocurrencies), companies they should not make such investments, “said the SEBI president.

Although the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies in India is currently murky, the country has already witnessed an exponential rise in popularity. It is also not entirely clear whether investments in cryptocurrencies carry any fiscal obligation in the country.

Tyagi’s remarks come in the wake of the recent event that affected an asset management company (AMC), Invesco Mutual Fund. Despite Sebi’s approval, it delayed its blockchain fund last month due to legislative uncertainty.

During the winter session, Parliament has debated cryptocurrencies. The talks gained further momentum following a meeting of the permanent parliamentary finance committee with cryptocurrency stakeholders to identify potential opportunities and challenges that may arise when it comes to crypto finance and investing.

The Indian government had formally planned to present the Bill of Cryptocurrencies and Regulation of the Official Digital Currency 2021, for debate in parliament during its current winter session. However, the bill is not among the bills that India’s lower house will review at the conclusion of the winter session.

For his part, Indian Prime Minister Modi has increasingly spoken out in favor of cryptocurrencies in 2021. During the recent Sydney Dialogue, Modi urged democratic nations to collaborate to make the most of cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology. He also warned about its malicious use.

