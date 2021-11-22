Sébastien Ogier wins the Monza Rally to claim his eighth WRC title

Sébastien Ogier has been proclaimed eighth WRC champion after winning the Monza Rally for second consecutive Year. With this hard-working victory, the Frenchman closes his stage as a full-time driver in the World Rally Championship with a new winding, establishing himself as the great king of the last decade in the specialty. At the farewell to the World Rally Cars, which will give way to the hybrid ‘Rally1’, Elfyn Evans has proven to be a worthy rival for Ogier with her second place finish., in turn certifying the Toyota builders title. Behind the runner-up has finished Dani sordo, adding another podium to his record with Hyundai.

The last stage of the Monza Rally started with Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans separated by just 0.5 seconds. And that same distance between the two was maintained after SS14, as the two title contenders traced their time in the ‘Grand Prix’ stage. Ahead of both, Thierry Neuville scored the scratch. The Belgian was also the fastest driver on the SS15, the penultimate stage of the year. On this occasion, the Hyundai driver surpassed Dani Sordo by 3.3 seconds, with Teemu Suninen closing the triplet of the South Korean brand in the first pass through ‘Serraglio’.

Elfyn Evans has been a worthy rival for Sébastien Ogier and a deserved WRC runner-up in 2021.

However, the really important thing in the SS15 was behind the three Hyundai Motorsport drivers. In fact, Sébastien Ogier managed to overtake Elfyn Evans by 7.1 seconds. With this blow on the table, the Gap driver left the rally seen for sentence, extinguishing the last hopes of Elfyn Evans to take the lead and wait for a problem or failure from Seb. Perhaps for this reason, the Power Stage was lived with less tension than could be expected in the final stage of the last rally of a season that has not found a champion until the last moment.

In fact, The two title contenders have not even bid for the best time on the Power Stage. Closing his particular ‘hat trick’ and his perfect morning, Thierry Neuville scored the scratch in the last Power Stage of the year, achieving five extra points. Japanese Takamoto Katsuta took four after being second, while Dani Sordo finished third for three points. Elfyn Evans with the same time as the Spaniard finished fourth, while Sébastien Ogier closed the ‘top 5’. The difference between the two was just 0.3 seconds, in a good final line in the history of equality between the two.

Dani Sordo closes the World Rally Car era of the World Rally Championship with a new podium with Hyundai.

Sébastien Ogier thus scored the victory with 7.3 seconds ahead of Elfyn Evans in a duel in which the two drivers have shown their best version. Thus ends the 2021 World Rally Championship season and the World Rally Car era of the event with Sébastien Ogier as champion and Elfyn Evans as runner-up, performance that has earned Toyota Gazoo Racing to score the constructors’ title. For its part, Dani Sordo has completed the podium ahead of Thierry Neuville. Oliver Solberg was fifth, while Teemu Suninen closed his Hyundai debut with a good sixth place.

Regarding the rest of the categories, Jari Huttunen debuted with M-Sport with WRC2 win. The Finnish rider overtook Andreas Mikkelsen by 47 seconds, while the local rider Enrico Brazzoli completed the silver class podium. For its part, Yohan Rossel has been proclaimed champion of the WRC3 category in a really agonizing finish in which he has beaten Kajetan Kajetanowicz. In fact, the Polish pilot outperformed the French in the SS15, which forced Rossel to answer in the last section and reach the championship. The title has finally been decided by 3.1 seconds.

