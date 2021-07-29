. His program in the WRC in 2022 will be partial and will only consist of a few selected rallies. His main objective is to be at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and design a project with Toyota in the World Rally Championship that allows him to spend more time at home with his family. But nevertheless,with the Japanese firm and the French driver is committed to the brand when it comes to helping in the development of its hybrid vehicle. In fact,

Ogier himself has assured that seeks to offer the best possible platform to Toyota To continue the successes achieved in recent years, something that happens to give his vision in the development process of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1: «I’m going to test the new car, both to get a first opinion about him and to try to help the team with my experience. My plan is still to stay with Toyota. I feel good about them and whatever I do next year, I want to help Toyota in whatever way I can.. It’s the least I can do for your support.

Along these lines, the Gap pilot insisted: «The team is working really hard right now on the hybrid ‘Rally1’. At some point I will pilot it, but it is true that there is still no set date. If I’m not mistaken, only Juho Hänninen as a test driver of the brand has driven the car. There is a lot of work to be done with the new technology and it will be a busy six months to get the team and the car ready for next season. I’m going to participate in it, whatever program I have next year. I want to help as much as possible.