The first meeting between Sébastien Ogier and the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 has been made to pray. While scheduled for a few days ago, an unfortunate Elfyn Evans accident on the day before the Gap driver test forced Toyota to postpone the debut of the eight-time WRC champion with his new car. A premiere that has finally arrived. Ogier got behind the wheel of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in a two-day test in the French Alps in order to know first-hand all the news about the new Toyota hybrid car.

The French driver has been able to get on the vehicle with which he will compete in the Monte Carlo Rally for the first time within a partial program that has yet to be defined and in which the will share the third unit of the Yaris with Esapekka Lappi. Beyond this point, Ogier must also choose the co-driver who will accompany him in this new stage after the retirement of Julien Ingrassia. In this aspect, Benjamin Veillas has been in charge of getting on Ogier’s right hand in this rescheduled testing session, so the Frenchman earns integers to be Seb’s partner in his partial program in 2022.

A partial program that has yet to be defined, but already taking shape in some pools. In fact, Jari-Matti Latvala himself as WRC team boss Toyota Gazoo Racing has come up with his own hypothesis about the French program. After the Monte Carlo Rally, an appointment that already seems fixed, the former Finnish driver affirms that Ogier could contest two more rallies on asphalt and another two on gravel. And in this aspect, Latvala bets on Croatia and Japan to see Ogier on the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 on tarmac, while pointing to Sardinia and New Zealand as gravel rallies That the Gap pilot could pick.

Although Jari-Matti Latvala seems to point out that Ogier’s partial program will have five rallies, the head of Toyota does not hide his intention to try to convince Sébastien to add some additional evidence to his program if his endurance commitments allow it, which in turn will depend on the performance of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and the performance of the Frenchman himself. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old pilot continues to defoliate the daisy And it has even opened up the possibility of returning to the WRC full time if after ‘resting’ in 2022 you still feel strong enough to fight for the title again.