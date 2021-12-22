M-Sport has announced its driver line-up for the Monte Carlo Rally, the first round of the 2022 WRC season. As it was already known from the advance of the registered list offered by the promoter of the event, the structure of Malcolm Wilson will compete with four units of the Ford Puma Rally1. In the presence of Craig Breen and Gus Greensmith the participation of Sébastien Loeb and Adrien Fourmaux joins. The nine-time WRC champion returns to the championship with a partial program of which only his participation in the ‘Monte’ has been defined. For its part, Fourmaux will compete with one of the Ford Puma Rally 1 units in the thirteen rounds of the championship.

Sébastien Loeb is back. The most successful driver in the history of the WRC will compete in one of the Ford Puma Rally1s at the Monte Carlo Rally, this being the first round of a partial program that has not been published. The Frenchman will have Isabelle Galmiche as co-driver after working with her on the tests she has carried out in Spain in October and last month in the French Alps. For Sébastien Loeb, Rally Monte Carlo will mark his first WRC event in almost two years, although for this he will have to fly from Saudi Arabia to France, since the end of the Dakar almost overlaps with the recognition of the Monegasque appointment.

Adrien Fourmaux will compete with M-Sport’s third Ford Puma Rally1 in all thirteen rounds of the 2022 WRC.

After confirming the news, Sebastien loeb has noted: «It’s nice to work with M-Sport, a very professional team that knows how to build cars. I am happy to be with them. I have always fought Ford throughout my career, but I have always had a very good relationship with Malcolm Wilson. The Monte Carlo Rally will be an exciting challenge. It has been a pleasure to discover the technology behind the new Ford Puma Rally1. When I tested the car, I was very impressed with how balanced it was and how powerful it was.. I love what I do, I enjoy driving and WRC events offer incredible sensations. I can still be competitive».

Parallel to the return of Loeb, the continuity of Adrien Fourmaux has been confirmed in the team with a full-time program in 2022. The talented French driver has expanded his bond with M-Sport and will compete in all thirteen rounds of the championship at the controls of one of the Ford Puma Rally1, tracing the participation of Craig Breen and Gus Greensmith. After starting his rally career just five years ago and sharing a Ford Fiesta WRC with Teemu Suninen in 2021, the 26-year-old will have the opportunity to show his talents with a full program in the premier class for the first time in his career.

Eleven ‘Rally1’ for the debut of a new era in the Monte Carlo Rally Read news

For its part, Adrien fourmaux has assured: «I am very happy to announce that my journey with the M-Sport Ford team will continue in 2022. My first full-time program with the team awaits me. Driving the Ford Puma Rally1 is a real pleasure. I am very proud of what we have achieved. It is a very significant moment for me after discovering rallies with M-Sport in 2017. It will be my sixth season in the specialty and I really want to compete at the highest level in the colors of M-Sport Ford and Red Bull. I want all the people who believed in me and still do to be proud. See you in Monte Carlo ».