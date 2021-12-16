SEAT has inaugurated its new research and development center for batteries for electric cars and plug-in hybrids. A unique R&D facility in southern Europe that will boost electric mobility when designing, developing and testing new energy systems.

About a year ago, SEAT confirmed that all the details were being finalized to be able to start up a facilities qualified as unique in southern Europe. A center designed to promote electric mobility. Well, these facilities have just been inaugurated. SEAT has opened its new research and development center for batteries for electric cars and plug-in hybrids.

SEAT has invested more than 7 million euros to start up these facilities located in the company’s Technical Center in Martorell. Its main objective will be none other than to develop and perform performance tests on energy systems for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids from CUPRA, SEAT and SEAT MÓ, as well as other brands that make up the Volkswagen Group.

SEAT wants to lead electric mobility in Spain



We are before the the first R&D center of its kind to be set up by the Volkswagen Group in Europe outside of Germany. It is possible to find other similar facilities of the company in China and the United States. For SEAT, it is a key center in order to achieve its ambitious goal of leading the electrification of the Spanish automotive industry.

The new SEAT center is part of the € 5 billion investment plan announced by the company to electrify vehicles and facilities. The strategic plan “Future: Fast Forward” seeks make Spain a leading European hub in electric mobility. A goal that SEAT itself is working on with the support of the Volkswagen Group.

At the inauguration event, piloted by Wayne Griffiths himself, CEO of SEAT and CUPRA, SEAT’s intention to manufacture electric cars in Martorell from 2025 was again recalled. And what is equally important, SEAT wants to play a role protagonist in the democratization of the electric vehicle to make it accessible to a large number of people.

SEAT's new battery R&D center in Spain



The building that houses the Test Center Energy, TCE, has 1,500 square meters. They include different spaces for the validation of battery modules with advanced chemical technologies for cells. Initially it will focus on the batteries of the MEB and hybrid MQB platforms. Different tests and studies will also be carried out with chargers used in all electrified vehicles.

The facilities have a testing capacity of 1.3 megawatts, a power equivalent to that needed by 350 homes to have all electrical devices turned on at the same time. The work team is made up of more than 25 professionals.

In the center there are several climatic chambers to test the batteries and modules under extreme thermal conditions. Up to 6,000 complete validation analyzes of the functions related to the high voltage system (battery, charging and safety) can be carried out annually.