Foundation is a well-known series of books written by Isaac Asimov and published from 1942 to 1993. All these books are now brought to the screen in science fiction series format. The plot is really good, although it is a real challenge to transfer a series of books with this age to a current environment.
Production data and main actors
In this cinematographic work you can find many well-known faces who are actors of high renown of course. But with only the actors a work like this is not made, but also many other people can be found. The production team is another of the great ones involved, and that can sometimes go unnoticed by not appearing on the big screen. Here we show you the most relevant names.
Production team
- Creators: David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman.
- Executive producer: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robyn Asimov, Marcy Ross, Josh Friedman, and Cameron Weish.
- Music: Bear McCleary.
- Based on: Isaac Asimov Foundation.
- Production companies: Phatom Four and Skydance Television.
- Recording location: USA.
- Distribution platforms: Apple TV +.
Actors and characters they represent
- Haris seldon interpreted by Jared harris, a mathematician and developer of psychohistory. This is an algorithmic science that allows you to predict the future in terms of probabilities using mathematics.
- Brother day interpreted by Lee Pace, the middle-aged member of a series of genetic clones of Cleon I. He reigns as Emperor in the Galactic Empire.
- Gaal dornick interpreted by Lou llobell, one of Hari’s protégés. In this case, she is described as a self-taught young woman from a planet where seeking knowledge is considered heresy. That is why there is a serious problem in this regard.
- Salvor hardin interpreted by Leah harve, the Guardian of Terminus who undergoes a Seldon trial.
- Eto Demerzel interpreted by Laura Birn, Butler of the emperors and one of the last androids to survive the Robot Wars.
- Brother Dusk interpreted by Terrence mann, the eldest member of a series of genetic clones of Cleon I who retired from the Emperor’s labors.
- Brother Dawn interpreted by Cassian bilton, one of the youngest members of the Cleon I genetic clones. He is Brother Day’s successor-in-training.
Synopsis, trailer and episodes that have aired
This is a series that has been based on the famous saga of science fiction novels by Isaac Asimov. An adaptation that has had the challenge of transferring novels from the last century to the present in cinema. The story centers on Dr. Hari Sheldon, a mathematician who predicts the impending fall of the Empire. Faced with this prediction, he and a group of followers travel to the ends of the Galaxy to establish The Foundation. This is a colony that will try to preserve civilization. But obviously the Empire and more completely the Clones did not like this strategy, since they believe that they will lose the absolute control that there was over the Galaxy. That is why they will try to go against this new civilization to eliminate it completely.
Season 1 (2021)
The first season of Fundación premiered on September 24, 2021 with the release of its first two episodes on Apple TV +. Then progressively the rest of the eight episodes were released on a weekly basis every Friday. That is why in this first season there were 10 very intense chapters in which it is about giving an introduction to this science fiction story. If you have been an absolute fan of the book saga, surely this season does not add much to what you read, since obviously there were important changes to bring Asimov’s story to the screen in series format.
Chapter 1 (1 × 01): “The Emperor’s Peace”
- Release date: September 24, 2021.
- Duration: 69 minutes.
- Plot– The chapter begins in the year 12,067 of the Imperial Era. Gaal Dornick travels from his home world to the capital of the Galactic Empire in order to study with the renowned Hari Seldon. This is the created of the subfield of psychohistory, within mathematics. Because Sheldon discovers that the Empire may collapse they are arrested for high treason. But thanks to an attack they are able to escape and plan the construction of The Foundation, a repository of human knowledge.
Chapter 2 (1 × 02): «Preparing to live»
- Release date: September 24, 2021.
- Duration: 61 minutes.
- Plot: Seldon and his loyal followers set out on a difficult journey to Terminus in order to build The Foundation. However, this journey is not going to be smooth, since a year after starting Dorenick reveals his lover and there is a murder among the subjects. In the capital of the Empire, the explosion that took place is still being investigated so that the courts for treason escaped, also ending with important criminal decisions.
Chapter 3 (1 × 03): “The ghost of the mathematician”
- Release date: October 1, 2021.
- Duration: 49 minutes.
- Plot: Year 12.089 EI, the Cleon I dynasty begins the succession of power that is already characteristic, Cleon XI entering power. Years earlier, Seldon’s followers arrive at Terminus discovering an enigmatic artifact called the Vault. Years later it can be seen how the Foundation is finally established satisfactorily, appreciating all the life that has been generated.
Chapter 4 (1 × 04): “Barbarians at the Gates”
- Release date: October 8, 2021.
- Duration: 45 minutes.
- Plot: the legitimacy of the Cleon lineage is threatened, since a new candidate appears who follows a pre-imperial dogma that affirms that clones have no soul. That is why a religious problem is generated and ends up fulfilling the omens of decline that Seldon affirmed in the trial. Meanwhile in Foundation the problems of wars occur when Hardin mocks the Anacreontes who try to attack the colony.
Chapter 5 (1 × 05): “Waking Up”
- Release date: October 15, 2021.
- Duration: 53 minutes.
- Plot: a flashback reveals the origin of Gaal’s conflict between faith and science. In summary, it should be noted that she ended up murdering her former teacher and ended up completely disillusioned with the church. After sleeping in a cryosleep, he is already in a spaceship where the rest of his story is already taking place. As I am working on Terminus the conflict escalates, but it takes a turn that is unexpected and that you may not expect.
Chapter 6 (1 × 06): “Death and the Maiden”
- Release date: October 22, 2019.
- Duration: 55 minutes.
- Plot: This is a chapter that will be very focused on the politics of the Empire. Specifically, it will be seen how Brother Día meets an aspiring leader who is contrary to the Empire, Céfria Halima. Furthermore, Brother Descent will begin to suspect what Brother Despunte is up to. In Terminus the Anacreontes will try to operate the Invictus ship to attack the Empire in a plan of revenge.
Chapter 7 (1 × 07): “Mysteries and Martyrs”
- Release date: October 29, 2019.
- Duration: 48 minutes.
- Plot: the Invictus is approached by the group of Salvor and Phara. When they are only a few hours away from doing a random jump, the group of Anecreons go to the bridge to take control. The result of this control seems at first quite uncertain. In another part of the Galaxy, the relationship between Brother Despunte and Azura is taking hold.
Chapter 8 (1 × 08): “The Missing Piece”
- Release date: November 5, 2021.
- Duration: 56 minutes.
- Plot: Invictus’ group finally reaches the bridge. But meanwhile Hugo arrives safely at a communications relay to ask his people for help. On another ship Hari will divulge his plan to establish a second secret Foundation on Helicon. Brother Day has a really cloudy vision that has several interpretations that will be critical to the course of future events.
Chapter 9 (1 × 09): “The First Crisis”
- Release date: November 12, 2021.
- Duration: 57 minutes.
- Plot: This chapter is very focused on Terminus where the null field that could be seen at the beginning of the series has acquired even more force. In this way everything gets complicated on this planet. But beyond this it also stands out that Brother Despunte makes a rather daring decision to change the course of events.
Chapter 10 (1 × 10): “The First Crisis”
- Release date: November 19, 2021.
- Duration: 59 minutes.
- Plot: the last chapter of this first season and that tries to close all the plots that have been opening. In the first place, the appearance of an unexpected ally will allow Salvor to forge a lasting alliance. On the other side of the Galaxy, the Brothers have a confrontation that will end with great consequences, leaving a suspense at the end of the chapter.
Second season
With only four episodes premiered of this series, Apple TV + confirmed the production of a second season. This is due to the good reception that the series has had. Thought already as one of their great bets, they have proposed to show much more of the world that they have presented throughout this first season with a second. It is undoubtedly great news, since it will be possible to continue with the saga of books recounting all the events of Asimov with the foundations that have been laid here.