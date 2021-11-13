Production data and main actors

In this cinematographic work you can find many well-known faces who are actors of high renown of course. But with only the actors a work like this is not made, but also many other people can be found. The production team is another of the great ones involved, and that can sometimes go unnoticed by not appearing on the big screen. Here we show you the most relevant names.

Production team

Creators : David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman.

: David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman. Executive producer: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robyn Asimov, Marcy Ross, Josh Friedman, and Cameron Weish.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robyn Asimov, Marcy Ross, Josh Friedman, and Cameron Weish. Music: Bear McCleary.

Bear McCleary. Based on: Isaac Asimov Foundation.

Isaac Asimov Foundation. Production companies: Phatom Four and Skydance Television.

Phatom Four and Skydance Television. Recording location: USA.

USA. Distribution platforms: Apple TV +.

Actors and characters they represent

Haris seldon interpreted by Jared harris , a mathematician and developer of psychohistory. This is an algorithmic science that allows you to predict the future in terms of probabilities using mathematics.

interpreted by , a mathematician and developer of psychohistory. This is an algorithmic science that allows you to predict the future in terms of probabilities using mathematics. Brother day interpreted by Lee Pace , the middle-aged member of a series of genetic clones of Cleon I. He reigns as Emperor in the Galactic Empire.

interpreted by , the middle-aged member of a series of genetic clones of Cleon I. He reigns as Emperor in the Galactic Empire. Gaal dornick interpreted by Lou llobell , one of Hari’s protégés. In this case, she is described as a self-taught young woman from a planet where seeking knowledge is considered heresy. That is why there is a serious problem in this regard.

interpreted by , one of Hari’s protégés. In this case, she is described as a self-taught young woman from a planet where seeking knowledge is considered heresy. That is why there is a serious problem in this regard. Salvor hardin interpreted by Leah harve , the Guardian of Terminus who undergoes a Seldon trial.

interpreted by , the Guardian of Terminus who undergoes a Seldon trial. Eto Demerzel interpreted by Laura Birn, Butler of the emperors and one of the last androids to survive the Robot Wars.

interpreted by Butler of the emperors and one of the last androids to survive the Robot Wars. Brother Dusk interpreted by Terrence mann , the eldest member of a series of genetic clones of Cleon I who retired from the Emperor’s labors.

interpreted by , the eldest member of a series of genetic clones of Cleon I who retired from the Emperor’s labors. Brother Dawn interpreted by Cassian bilton, one of the youngest members of the Cleon I genetic clones. He is Brother Day’s successor-in-training.

Synopsis, trailer and episodes that have aired

This is a series that has been based on the famous saga of science fiction novels by Isaac Asimov. An adaptation that has had the challenge of transferring novels from the last century to the present in cinema. The story centers on Dr. Hari Sheldon, a mathematician who predicts the impending fall of the Empire. Faced with this prediction, he and a group of followers travel to the ends of the Galaxy to establish The Foundation. This is a colony that will try to preserve civilization. But obviously the Empire and more completely the Clones did not like this strategy, since they believe that they will lose the absolute control that there was over the Galaxy. That is why they will try to go against this new civilization to eliminate it completely.

Season 1 (2021)

The first season of Fundación premiered on September 24, 2021 with the release of its first two episodes on Apple TV +. Then progressively the rest of the eight episodes were released on a weekly basis every Friday. That is why in this first season there were 10 very intense chapters in which it is about giving an introduction to this science fiction story. If you have been an absolute fan of the book saga, surely this season does not add much to what you read, since obviously there were important changes to bring Asimov’s story to the screen in series format.