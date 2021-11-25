From today November 24 to December 1 on Steam there are several video games on offer with up to 70% or 80% discount. These are some highlights.

Another season of sales and sales is coming up on Steam and PC users couldn’t be happier. There is a lot and for all tastes.

Fans of Halo? What better than to take advantage of the 50% discount and take the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

There are tanks and big productions like Cyberpunk 2077 (which despite all its bugs is still an interesting game) with 50% discount or the latest work by Hideo Kojima: Death stranding with a 70% discount.

Also driving fanatics have the F1 2021 with 50% discount.

Some of the nominees for the best game of this 2021 also have discounts for a limited time: It takes Two (38% discount), Resident Evil VII (35% off), Deathloop (50% off) and Psychonauts 2 (35% discount).

There are many other offers that cannot fail to pass as several classic roguelike of the genre: Hades, Skull, Dead Cells for less than $ 200 Argentine pesos.

