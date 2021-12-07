Great news for the entire community of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone players is that the Season One Battle Pass presents us with a large number of surprises that will improve the gaming experience for all players.

Something that has caught our attention is that it is set to offer a new standard in value, both within the free Battle Pass System and in the full Battle Pass that contains access to up to 100 Levels. During Season One, you can earn a lot just by playing, and you’ll get even more value by getting the full Battle Pass:

Three free functional weapons. Two new benefits. New equipment. All free. Point.

Over 30 free items, including some for clans. 300 COD points, weapons projects and more. Earn even more items by joining a Clan with friends, then party for that 10% global XP boost.

First Trident Operator: Francis “Kai” Lanakila. Here to have a good time, not long. Purchase the Battle Pass to immediately unlock it at level 0.

A “battle ready” legendary skin, free with the Battle Pass bundle. Collect the Battle Pass bundle to get access to all 100 levels, advance to level 20 and get a new menacing skin for Polina.

We must mention that, level 0 also offers a large number of instant rewards when buying the Battle Pass, so you can enjoy a large number of news from the first moment:

Arthur Kingsley’s “Alleyway” skin. Dive into the Pacific prepared for the heat with this new look for the Vanguard leader.

Season One XP Boost. Enjoy a 10% increase in Player XP during Season One.

45 minute double weapon experience token. Level up those new weapons faster with this token.

Those who want access to up to 100 levels of the Battle Pass, and do it to the advantage, have another reason for choosing the Battle Pass bundle: the Legendary Operator Skin “Battleprepped” for sniper Polina Petrova.

Although the gas mask is not functional against the collapse of the Caldera circle, its presence will be even more threatening to those who try to escape while wearing this equipment.