Even if The karate kid (1984) seem like a pop reference from the past, Cobra Kai has been commissioned to revive that franchise. This detail is not minor, if one takes into account that it is not usually the final result of the productions that attempt it. Reliving part of that narrative, refreshing itself and offering perspective in relation to the future is one of the triumphs of Netflix content. As if the above were not enough, it may be that the newly released fourth season is among the best of the series.

The curious thing about this journey is that, in not a few cases, the viewer may wonder why i keep seeing this. Cobra Kai It is not spectacular, it does not have deep writing, sometimes it is not even entertaining, its action can seem hyperbolic and we still want to continue to see what happens with those characters. This feeling can be explained from the evocations made by the narrative to the nostalgia generated by remembering moments, and even the sounds of an era.

Cobra Kai updates different references from the 80-90s to present them to a much more global audience. In turn, the protagonists Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph George Macchio Jr.) are responsible for sustaining the thread between that past that was nailed in pop culture and this present, full of streaming and memes. To them is added a production that knew, until this fourth season, manage winks, references, relationships and villains efficiently. The result? A close and entertaining product that is allowed licenses because it does not want to be more than it is.

Cobra Kai and Johnny Lawrence: Success from Failure

Much of the four seasons of Cobra Kai It’s on Johnny Lawrence’s shoulders. The story is sustained from the redemption that this character aspires. His story, positioned and in turn constantly refreshed throughout the series, is one of those bridges with the viewer: the natural thing is usually to empathize with those who fail over and over again because they are better. While Daniel LaRusso seems to have his whole life armed, beyond the imbalances derived from his actions, Johnny Lawrence does not.

In that sense, production and script take the viewer by the hand to show him how that character advances in his particular search. The detail is that, in not a few cases, Johnny Lawrence seems like a kind of Sisyphus within Cobra Kai: do it, the stone will always return to the base of the mountain so that he tries to climb it and, already close to the goal, falls. His story goes from one place to another without betraying the story established through The karate kid and without limiting the potentials that the Netflix series can offer you.

He is the best example of the approach of Cobra Kai, a series faithful to all the pre-existing imaginary and that in turn incorporates new narratives and variants without this implying a distortion of what they want to propose. On the contrary, within its universe, everything grows and even the script conveniences (present in almost any project) can be forgiven: a light entertainment full of nods to nostalgia. Even after four seasons, it works.

The ace up your sleeve

In addition to the above, Cobra Kai stands out for another key aspect: each season offers a surprise twist. It can be a moment, a decision or the introduction of a character who, within the movie franchise, played a key role. In the fourth season, the Netflix production wanted that character to be Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith.

Cobra Kai is responsible for explaining the past of this character, clarifying his behavior, while continuing to incorporate it into the current story. While a part of the story goes through Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso trying to make amends to make their students better, Terry Silver also moves his chips from the other side of the sidewalk. While that happens, the students are the ones who suffer the decisions of the adults, transforming themselves due to them. Although the Netflix series does not aspire to transcend as a criticism of sadism in sport and the manipulation that parents do on children when they begin to practice some discipline, it is a good example of the effects that these actions have.

The production leaves this type of message without being solemn, without going out of its tone, with a soft humor, sometimes absurd, but which is based on the narrative of the films and the particular story that it has composed. Cobra Kai. Some issues are unnecessary or clichéd, but by not wanting to get away from them, even by promoting them, the series recognizes itself in that story, it is true to itself, and that ends up convincing locals and strangers. When does the fifth season arrive?