‘The Sinner’ will come to an end this same 2021, as USA Network has made it official that the fourth season, of which only three episodes remain to be broadcast, will be the last of the series starring Bill pulman bringing Detective Harry Ambrose to life.
The disappearance of ‘The Sinner’ fits within the chain’s policy to leave fiction series behind, since it is currently much more difficult to make them profitable solely from the advertising income resulting from their broadcast on the USA Network.
All this is the result of a change in consumer habits, since USA Network was the number one cable network in the United States for more than a decade, but right now it will only have ‘Chucky’ left, which can also be seen in Syfy, as the only active fiction series after the conclusion of ‘The Sinner’ next December 1.
The message of the creator of the series
Derek Simonds, creator of the series, has released the following statement after announcing the imminent end of the series, also implying that it was something planned and that it is not a cancellation:
It has been a privilege and a great pleasure to have the opportunity to tell the stories that we have had in ‘The Sinner’ these four seasons. UCP and USA have been the ideal partners and have continually supported our creative goals, so I am pleased to complete the Harry Ambrose story arc just as we had planned this last season. A big thank you to my partner in crime Bill Pullman and the talented actors, screenwriters, directors, and crew who gave their all to make this series. It has been an incredible journey.