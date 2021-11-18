‘The Sinner’ will come to an end this same 2021, as USA Network has made it official that the fourth season, of which only three episodes remain to be broadcast, will be the last of the series starring Bill pulman bringing Detective Harry Ambrose to life.

The disappearance of ‘The Sinner’ fits within the chain’s policy to leave fiction series behind, since it is currently much more difficult to make them profitable solely from the advertising income resulting from their broadcast on the USA Network.

All this is the result of a change in consumer habits, since USA Network was the number one cable network in the United States for more than a decade, but right now it will only have ‘Chucky’ left, which can also be seen in Syfy, as the only active fiction series after the conclusion of ‘The Sinner’ next December 1.

The message of the creator of the series

Derek Simonds, creator of the series, has released the following statement after announcing the imminent end of the series, also implying that it was something planned and that it is not a cancellation: